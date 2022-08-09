"Look at you. Look at me. There's no us."

Netflix has just released the scintillating new trailer for The Next 365 Days, the latest sequel in the erotic film series based on a book series by Blanka Lipińska. The Next 365 Days will be released exclusively Netflix on August 19, 2022.

The new trailer, released today, shows the evolution of Laura and Massimo's relationship as it hangs in a very precarious balance. All the while Nacho is trying to push them further apart. Cast with strobing lights and glowing poolside talks, the trailer plays into the glamorous world that the film's characters occupy. The new trailer shows the intrigue we can expect in the third installment of the 365 Days series.

The film follows 365 Days: This Day, which was released to Netflix earlier this year, and 2020's 365 Days. All the films are Polish language and are released to both Poland and the United States' Netflix streaming service. The 365 Days series tells the story of a Sicilian crime family and the evolving romance of Laura and Massimo, a young man forced to take over the helm of power after his father was assassinated.

The second film began with Laura and Massimo getting married. However, soon Laura's attentions wander to the 'gardener', Nacho. The Next 365 Days continues the love triangle, intensifying tensions between the couple. The film is directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes. The screenplay was written by Tomasz Klimala, Białowąs, Mandes, and the author of the original novel series, Lipińska.

The Next 365 Days stars Michele Morrone as Don Massimo Torricelli, Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel, and Magdalena Lamparska as Olga. 365 Days, the first book in Lipińska's series, was originally published in 2018. The books, like the films, are erotic thrillers that explore desire within a highly privileged and extremely dangerous world.

The film is also one of many international projects coming to Netflix. The streaming platform has seen an increase in international projects, with big payoffs. The South Korean series Squid Game has become almost ubiquitous in its success. Netflix has since announced a reality competition show that will mimic the original series, which seems to have missed the point of the original series almost entirely, but why not run with a good thing?

But as you anticipate more Squid Game, you can always cool down (or heat up?) by checking out The Next 365 Days on Netflix starting August 19, 2022. Until then, you can check out the new trailer below.