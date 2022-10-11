Collider is excited to exclusively share the new official trailer for the upcoming existential thriller Next Exit, which is set in a not-too-distant future where a scientist has proven the existence of an afterlife, prompting people to want to start over in this different realm, in hopes of finding absolution and reuniting with their loved ones. In addition to the new trailer, we can also reveal the stunning new poster for the film, and its official release date. Following a successful festival circuit, Next Exit will arrive in theaters and on demand on November 4th.

In the new trailer, Karen Gillan details the revolutionary discovery that sets Katie Parker and Rahul Kohli on a cross-country journey to die. With a final destination in mind, their unexpected road trip is filled with life, misadventure, and self-discovery. The trailer blends the somber, haunted tone of the film with a more lighthearted humor that helps set the scene for what audiences can expect.

Next Exit is the feature film directorial debut of filmmaker Mali Elfman, who also penned the screenplay. The movie had an early screening at this year’s Fantasia Fest, and was almost unanimously praised by critics who’ve seen it so far. The film currently sits at a 96% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to Parker, Kohlim, and Gillan, the cast features Rose McIver, Tongayi Chirisa, Tim Griffin, Diva Zappa, and Nico Evers-Swindell.

In her review of Next Exit, Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt had a lot of praise for Elfman’s freshman directing effort, and called it “clever” and “dynamic.” Lovitt also went on to write Elfman “has a keen understanding of what makes films connect with their audience”, and celebrated the fact that the movie is “willing to use film as a medium to really examine humanity, our inherent duality, and question our connection to things so much bigger than ourselves.”

Next Exit premieres in theaters and on demand on November 4, 2022. You can watch the trailer and new poster below:

