The Big Picture Next Goal Wins tells the heartwarming and hilarious story of the world's worst soccer team's journey from failure to moderate success.

The American Samoa national team hires a coach known for his unconventional methods, leading them to a historic victory in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

The film features Kaimana as Jaiyah Saelua, a transgender woman and one of the most promising performers who stands out among the team.

Next Goal Wins is a true underdog story from Taika Waititi, which tells the tale of the world's worst soccer team and their ambitions to not just win a game, but even score a goal, and the hilarious and heartwarming journey from failure to... well, very, very moderate success, will be available for fans to watch at home from January 16 on digital, and February 27 on Blu-ray and DVD. The home release will also include bonus features, including a deleted scene of Waititi in his cameo role as an American Samoan priest, and a short-form documentary by Waititi detailing the movie-making process.

After experiencing a world-record loss of 31-0 to Australia in an official international soccer game, the American Samoa national team embarked on a quest to uncover a spark of potential within their squad. They took a unique approach by hiring a coach known for his unconventional methods. This remarkable journey, which became the focus of a 2014 movie titled "Next Goal Wins," garnered the interest of Waititi, who set out to make his own take on the film, casting Michael Fassbender as Dutch coach Thomas Rongen.

Under Rongen's unorthodox leadership, the team made significant strides in a short space of time, yielding remarkable results. On November 22, 2011, American Samoa achieved a historic 2-1 win over Tonga in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match. This triumph was a landmark event for the American Samoa squad, as it represented their first victory in an official FIFA competition. This victory cemented Rongen's legacy as the coach who led them to this momentous achievement.

Who Is In 'Next Goal Wins'?

Collider's Ross Bonaime, reviewing the film, adored the performance of Kaimana as Jaiyuh Saelua, a fa'afafine soccer player. Translated as "in the manner of woman," fa'afafine are assigned male at birth but are people who embody both masculine and feminine gender traits in ways that are considered unique to the Polynesian islands, as well as Samoan culture.

The beating heart, however, of Next Goal Wins is Kaimana as Jaiyah Saelua, a transgender woman who is also one of the most promising players and the biggest help to Rongen. While the rest of the team are mostly known for some one-note joke or gag about their playing (one player can’t quit sliding and another is known as football’s D’Angelo because of his ripped body), Jaiyah gets a well-rounded arc and is one of the few players who stands out among the team.

The film also stars Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Rhys Darby (who also works with Waititi for Our Flag Means Death), Oscar Knightley (Duckrockers), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Angus Sampson (The Lincoln Lawyer), David Fane (800 Worlds), and Beulah Koale (Hawaii 5-0).

Next Goal Wins arrives on digital on January 16, and will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD from February 27.