The Big Picture Next Goal Wins is a heartwarming film about a struggling soccer team's journey to victory.

The character of Jaiyah, played by Kaimana, is a fa'afafine and a national icon of American Samoa, bringing diversity and inclusivity to the world of sports.

Jaiyah's participation as the first transgender player in a FIFA World Cup qualifier has been inspirational, challenging norms and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights in sports.

Taika Waititi's latest film, Next Goal Wins, is a heartwarming tale of the world's worst soccer team overcoming adversity and ignominy to get even the smallest of victories, which means everything to them. To mark the release of the film on Digital, Collider is delighted to be partnering with 20th Century Studios to bring our readers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the film, with a short featurette based around Jaiyah Saelua (played in the film by Kaimana).

The clip, entitled "Importance of the Character," includes Waititi giving a brief introduction to the character of Jaiyah, the heartbeat of the team, as well as a brief mention of her status as a fa'afafine which translates to "the manner of woman," and is a third-gender culture native to Samoa. Described as a "national icon" of American Samoa, the cast is glowing in their praise of both Jaiyah and Kaimana, for her performance. Kaimana also explains how she was cast in the role. Collider's Ross Bonaime loved Kaimana's performance as Jaiyah, praising her performance in the film. In his review, he wrote:

"The beating heart, however, of Next Goal Wins is Kaimana as Jaiyah Saelua, a transgender woman who is also one of the most promising players and the biggest help to Rongen. While the rest of the team are mostly known for some one-note joke or gag about their playing (one player can’t quit sliding and another is known as football’s D’Angelo because of his ripped body), Jaiyah gets a well-rounded arc and is one of the few players who stands out among the team."

Who Is Jaiyah Saelua?

Saelua is most recognized for being the first transgender player to compete in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. This achievement has made her a significant figure in the world of sports, particularly in discussions surrounding inclusivity and diversity in athletics. And she has been an influential advocate for transgender and LGBTQ+ rights, especially in the realm of sports. Her participation in international football, particularly in a context as prominent as a FIFA World Cup qualifier, has been seen as a milestone in the representation of transgender athletes in high-level competitive sports. Her journey has been inspirational for many, demonstrating resilience and challenging traditional norms in sports.

Next Goal Wins launches today on digital and will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD from February 27. Check out the exclusive clip from the home release above.