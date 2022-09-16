Searchlight has just given an official release date to acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi's newest directorial effort, Next Goal Wins. The heartfelt sports comedy will be released theatrically in the spring of 2023. Next Goal Wins tells the true story of unorthodox coach Thomas Rongen, who was tapped to attempt to transform subpar soccer players from the American Samoa national team into star players. Michael Fassbender stars as Rongen, while Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Kaimana, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss round out the rest of the cast.

Waititi directs Next Goal Wins from a script by himself and Iain Morris. Waititi also serves as a producer on the film alongside Garrett Basch and Jonathan Cavendish. The film is based on the 2014 documentary of the same name by directors Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, who both also act as producers on the upcoming movie as well. Production began in Honolulu back in November 2019 and wrapped in January 2020. However, reshoots were held after Armie Hammer was replaced by Arnett.

Waititi started out his fruitful career by directing the quirky indie comedy films Eagle vs Shark and Boy. Waititi soon rose to fame when he directed the surprise hit mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, which spawned a popular TV spin-off of the same name that currently airs on FX. Waititi then hit superstar status when he joined the MCU family as the director of Thor: Ragnarok, which was a massive commercial and critical success, being hailed as the best Thor movie yet by many. Waititi has also directed the films Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Oscar-winner Jojo Rabbit, and this year's Thor: Love and Thunder. The Oscar-winning filmmaker is currently attached to a handful of high-profile projects, including the theme park ride-inspired film Tower of Terror, space opera The Incal, a live-action movie adaptation of Akira, the pilot of Amazon's Time Bandits reboot series, and an untitled Star Wars film.

RELATED: New 'Empire of Light' Images Feature Colin Firth, Olivia Colman

Next Goal Wins is scheduled to be released theatrically on April 21, 2023. Check out the official synopsis for the film below: