True stories are the bread and butter of sports movies. From Jamaica’s first bobsled team to the creation of a women-only baseball league in the 1940s, the genre is obsessed with underdog tales from the real world. Taika Waititi’s newest film, Next Goal Wins, is no exception to this rule. Though the story of a soccer team striving to save face after losing 31-0 and becoming the world’s worst national squad might seem too weird to be true, it most definitely is. However, as is usually the case, the real story behind the legend of the Samoan American national team’s Earth-shattering defeat to Australia is much more complex than any movie could ever tell.

Based on the 2014 documentary of the same name directed by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, Next Goal Wins follows Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) as he tries to turn the underdog team, considered the weakest in the whole world, into an elite squad capable of holding themselves up against other countries in the 2014 World Cup. Well, or, at least, try: the American Samoan team never actually made it that far.

“I saw the documentary a few years ago, and I thought it was a story I had to tell and twist it... Otherwise, you might as well watch the documentary,” Waititi told the audience before Next Goal Wins international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. And you know what? He is right! It is expected of a filmmaker dealing in fiction that they make all the necessary changes to turn a real story into a good fictional one. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t curious about what happens in the world outside the screen. So what is indeed the truth behind Next Goal Wins? What’s the actual story of Rongen and the American Samoan soccer team?

What’s the True Story That Inspired ‘Next Goal Wins’?

Well, since Waititi starts his tale with Rongen’s arrival at the American Samoa, that’s where we’ll pick up from as well. Born in Amsterdam, Rongen moved to the US in 1979 to play for the now extinct Los Angeles Aztecs. In 2011, he had just failed to take the American Under-20 team to the 2011 World Cup when he received an odd job offer: to train the American Samoan soccer team, then known as the very worst national team on the entire planet. The most bizarre part of the offer was that he had only three weeks to get them ready for the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup.

“I watched quite a few games in their Pacific Games tournament, and nobody could play 90 minutes,” the coach tells the sports website The Athletic. “Okay, I’ve got three weeks; that’s an area where we can improve. Technically and tactically, they were not well arranged. I thought I could make a few tweaks, but I’m not sure you can do anything big in three weeks.” But the Samoan’s expectations for him weren’t all that high: according to Rongen, they were happy to be good enough to not lose by more than 10 points.

And that Rongen managed to do. Though American Samoa did not make it as far as the World Cup, which, in 2014, was held in Brazil, the country’s national team did manage to lose with honor, scoring one goal against Tonga’s two and ending the match against the Cook Islands in a 1-1 tie. Before the qualifiers, the squad even managed to win in a match against Tonga, which ended in a 2-1 score. Furthermore, no country in the Oceania Football Confederation made it to the 2014 World Cup, which certainly diminishes the shame of staying out of the tournament. Quite a series of achievements for a team that was once considered the worst of the worst.

The Samoan American Soccer Team Lost a Match 31-0 to Australia

But why was the American Samoan national team so maligned? Well, for starters, they had played a total of 30 games ever since they first got together in 1994 and lost all 30. That win over Tonga that we mentioned in the previous paragraph? That was their first win ever. And then there is their historic 31-0 loss to Australia in a 2001 game that would earn the winner a spot in the 2002 World Cup, which was to take place in Japan and South Korea.

Held in the Coffs Harbour International Stadium, in Australia, the match took place on April 11, and its final score broke the record for the most goals in an international game, which Australia itself had set just two days earlier when it beat Tonga 22-0. Scoring a total of 13 goals, Australian player Archie Thompson, a New Zealand natural, set yet another record for his team, surpassing Denmark's Sofus Nielsen and Germany's Gottfried Fuchs, who had both scored 10 goals against France, in 1908, and Russia, in 1912, respectively.

“Breaking the world record is a dream come true, but you have to look at the teams we're playing and ask questions. We don't need to play these games. It's really a waste of time,” said Thompson after the match. "Their players were laughing at the end. There wasn't much more they could do. I think their one attack consisted of getting over the halfway line."

And, indeed, one has to look very carefully at the team they’re playing against. While it may seem like a humiliating result, just the fact that the American Samoa team managed to play this 2001 game was already a victory. The squad was all but sabotaged by the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) and was missing a lot of the makings of a professional team.

The tragedy began when FIFA demanded US passports from the Samoan players, which disqualified 19 of their 20 players. Only goalkeeper Nicky Salapu, played in Next Goal Wins by Uli Latukefu, was immediately cleared. A new squad was hastily put together with an average age of 19-years-old. Two of the players were in fact 15, and they couldn’t even see the whole thing through because they had school exams. Manager Tony Langkilde stated that many of the players were not used to playing for the full 90 minutes of a professional game, and there were those that did not have the proper shoes for the occasion. As a matter of fact, the players weren’t even 100% professionals at all: most of them had day jobs, as shown in Waititi’s film.

With all that in mind, one has to admire the tenacity that it must have taken them to make it all the way through what was their first World Cup qualifier ever. And the final score could have been worse: for a while, the manual board showed that the Australians had won 32-0, but that turned out to be a mistake made by an operator too dazzled by the amount of balls hitting the Samoan goal’s net. “I couldn’t see any reason why they would want to score so many goals,” said coach Tunoa Lui once the game was over.

The whole thing led to a couple of changes in how World Cup qualifiers are done in the Pacific Ocean. While the OFC created a new pre-qualification tournament featuring its four lowest ranked teams, Australia applied to join the Asian Football Confederation. As of 2006, the Australian national team does not play their Oceanic counterparts anymore, but countries that put up a tougher fight on the field, such as China and Japan.

The American Samoan Team Featured the First Transgender Professional Soccer Player Ever

But it is not just because of their humongous loss that the American Samoan soccer team made history. The squad was also the first ever to include a transgender soccer player, at least in the professional leagues. Jaiyah Saelua identifies as a fa’afafine, a Samoan nomenclature for a third gender. Assigned male at birth, the fa’afafine embody, at the same time, roles traditionally attributed to one gender or another in a binary worldview. Some live their lives fully as women, while others choose to live as men, but adopt a few particular attributes usually deemed feminine.

In a 2016 story, the BBC estimated that about 1% to 5% of the 190,000 people living in American Samoa identify as fa’afafine. Still, Saelua spent a lot of her time on the team sitting on the bench. “I read somewhere that it was a record when I was drafted into the national team," she told James Montague, author of the soccer history book Thirty-One Nil. "I was reserve the whole tournament and I had to leave early because I was still in high school, but the coach threw me on for 10 minutes.” In Next Goal Wins, Selua is played by non-binary performer Kaimana.

