Netflix has released the trailer for season two of its design competition series Next in Fashion, which brings a group of talented designers together to compete for a prize and a chance to show the world their creativity. As the new trailer reveals, Next in Fashion season two will premiere on Netflix on March 3.

Next in Fashion is a design competition show, bringing a group of up-and-coming fashion designers together to compete for a chance to win a cash prize of $200,000 by creating unique, never before seen designs. The winner will also have the opportunity to debut their collection with Rent the Runway, a platform that allows users to rent or buy designer apparel and accessories, allowing their designs to be seen by the public as well as industry professionals.

Fashion designer and TV personality Tan France will reprise his role as host of the fashion competition show, but this time A-list supermodel and style icon Gigi Hadid will join him as a co-host, and the trailer teases star guest judges including Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid, and Donatella Versace. Other guest judges include Helena Christensen, Isabel Marant, Ashley Park, Olivier Rousteing, and Candice Swanepoel, who will all help decide who is, indeed, the next big thing in the fashion world.

The first season of Next in Fashion aired in January 2020 and Korean fashion designer Minju Kim won first place. Kim beat 17 other competitors, securing the top prize of over $200,000 worth of investment with the opportunity of stocking Net-A-Porter with her winning collection. Like the first season, season two will have ten 45-minute-long episodes with talented contestants competing for a cash prize and a chance for their designs to be part of the fashion world. Bolden and Karefa-Johnson will reprise their roles as guest judges. The design competition show is produced by Theoldschool and executive producers include Robin Ashbrook, Yasmin Shackleton, and Jess Castro.

Next in Fashion season two will debut on Netflix on Friday, March 3. Watch the trailer below: