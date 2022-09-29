Now that Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond has come to an end with No Time to Die, the inevitable speculation over who will play the role next has begun. The internet has become obsessed with certain people tackling the part, including Idris Elba and Henry Cavill. While such talented leading men would doubtlessly make for fun iterations of 007, the best route to recasting this iconic character would be eschewing anyone already on the pop culture radar. Though it may seem like a marketing risk on paper, it’d be best, for a multitude of reasons, for an unknown actor to take up the mantle of James Bond next.

If nothing else, going this direction would cement the next performer to take up the mantle of 007 as being very much in the vein of his predecessors. Throughout history, the actors who’ve taken on the role of James Bond were largely unknown to the general public. Sean Connery had acting credits to his name before he first played James Bond in Dr. No, namely anchoring the Disney family movie Darby O'Gill and the Little People, but he was far from a household name. This established a precedent for future Bond actors, who weren’t massive draws on the big screen.

James Bond Is Usually Played By Initially Unknown Actors

Timothy Dalton, for instance, had only a handful of major movies to his name (like Flash Gordon) before he first tackled 007 while Daniel Craig's pre-Casino Royale gigs included a few supporting roles (including occasional blockbusters like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider), but he wasn’t a go-to leading man by any means. He did lead movies like Layer Cake and Enduring Love before becoming Bond, but that still didn't make as big a name as say, Idris Elba is now. The closest exceptions to this phenomenon are Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan, who did gain notoriety on TV thanks to headlining the programs like The Saint and Remington Steele, respectively. Even these two, though, were not heavily experienced in being leading men in movies prior to their first James Bond outings. By and large, casting a new James Bond actor means looking beyond who’s a hot commodity in theatrical cinema at the time.

Separating Bond From the Actor

And why wouldn’t it be? Attaching a big name to the property may sound like a recipe for great marketing on paper, but it provides a world of problems for this new incarnation of Bond. Casting Cavill, for instance, means that the latest iteration of 007 will forever be working in the shadow of Cavill’s prior roles, including his work as a spy in projects like the upcoming Argylle or The Man from U.N.C.L.E and not to mention the role that made him a household name - Superman. The audience’s preconceived notions of this performer and his legacy as a leading man will be what paints people’s perception of this incarnation of Bond. In other words, this version of Bond will be about the actor playing him rather than the eternally popular character.

While audiences may have seen Craig in past motion pictures like Road to Perdition, most were going into Casino Royale with no real perception of who he was or what he was capable of. That gave the writers of this movie room to create a new vision of James Bond for the 21st century, rather than mold the character to fit viewer expectations for what a Daniel Craig character must be like. Going with lesser-known performers for this role doesn’t just benefit the fictitious superspy; it also offers up an enormous amount of creative freedom for the team involved in bringing these movies to life.

An Unkown Actor Could Save the Studio Some Serious Money

There’s also the matter of dollars and cents that goes into all blockbusters as momentous as a James Bond feature. It’s no secret that a lesser-known performer will get a significantly smaller salary than a much bigger name. There’s no better example of this than Chris Hemsworth, who only got paid $150,000 for his very first turn as Thor back when he was barely known as an actor. Not only would a much bigger name require a sizeable paycheck, but they would almost certainly require a larger than usual salary due to how long the principal photography schedule is for a movie of Skyfall’s size, for example.

This is less of an urgently relevant creative factor in why an unknown or less-recognizable artist should play James Bond and it’s certainly important to talk about how major studios often underpay less experienced performers far under what they’re worth. However, it’s still a noteworthy factor when considering why MGM, EON, and the Broccoli family will almost certainly opt for someone the internet has never heard of when picking out the next James Bond. If these kinds of big companies can save an extra penny, they’re going to do just that, and that extends to the casting process for a long-term character like 007.

Subverting Fan Expectations

Best of all, going with an unknown actor would be bucking fan expectations and a franchise like the James Bond films needs to be subverting what moviegoers think they want whenever possible. It’s not bad to listen to feedback from the general public on extremely urgent matters tying into larger systemic issues (such as how these features represent marginalized groups). However, for extremely general matters, the producers of massive movies should be delivering things people never realized they wanted rather than trying to contort a big blockbuster to fit their hopes and dreams. After all, you’ll never be able to please all fanbases. Casting Henry Cavill as Bond would please die-hard devotees of that actor, for instance, but may alienate others who wanted Idris Elba to score the role.

Approaching the part with an unknown or a less familiar face who isn’t on people’s radar, though, totally avoids that problem. Fans may be disgruntled by the choice, just as they were up in arms over Daniel Craig getting the part nearly two decades ago. But provided the actor can do a good enough job, that issue can be overcome with ease. Once you go the route of finding this kind of actor for James Bond, you start the next entry in the series on the right foot by establishing that this motion picture will pursue its own creative aspirations, not the whims of internet-dwelling commentators.

Who Could Be the Next James Bond?

It's not going to be easy to find a new actor to play James Bond. It’s always been a struggle to find a performer who can bring something fresh to one of the most recognizable movie characters in history, particularly now that the next pick for the role will be following up one of the longest-running Bond actors in history. The solution to this momentous casting decision, though, won’t be going the safe route of picking a super famous fan-favorite face. Instead, for a whole slew of critical reasons, it’s imperative that the creative team of the next 007 adventure finds an unknown or at least lesser-known figure who can continue the legacy of Bond, James Bond.