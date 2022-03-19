The finale for Next Level Chef, Fox’s latest cooking contest sensation, aired on March 2, crowning its first winner, Stephanie "Pyet" Despain. The concluding showdown between Pyet and her fellow finalists Reuel Vincent and Mariah Scott consisted of a three-course challenge incorporating all levels of kitchen arenas.

For those who are unfamiliar with the structure of Next Level Chef, creator Gordon Ramsay took extra care to ensure that this experience really stands out from the pack – for contestants and viewers alike. Chefs from across the United States are selected to compete, all from varying backgrounds and professional experience. Home cooks, social media chefs, line cooks, all are welcome. They are then chosen to become part of a team led by celebrity chefs and hosts, including Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. For the remainder of the series, teams compete on a stacked set of kitchens in which they must prepare their weekly challenges. The bottom level consists of an archaic, bare-bones dungeon of a kitchen. The middle level, a standard restaurant kitchen setup, and on the top and most coveted level – a high-end, state-of-the-art kitchen complete with every gadget imaginable. A descending platform of ingredients means that those on the top level get first pick while those at the bottom are left with the scraps. A blind taste test is done by all three hosts to determine which team members must cook for their lives. Another blind tasting determines elimination.

There are challenging elements of this competition that are reminiscent of cooking content we have seen before. Creating a dish from sparse ingredients brings Chopped to mind. The blind taste tests are similar to those in Beat Bobby Flay. It seems like every trick in the book has been used to build suspense around an activity we do every day. The genre is at risk for becoming a bit hum-drum. This is why the true stand-out aspect that Next Level Chef brings to the table is mentorship. Ramsay, Arrington, and Blais are not only the judges and hosts of the show but act as team captains for the chefs they have chosen to represent them. As the competitors work with the challenges of their dish, expert guidance is provided along the way by these industry titans. The ultimate goal is to nurture the natural talent of their team members and help them to produce the best possible dish.

This new approach to a guided competition is in stark contrast to the common structure audiences are used to seeing: contestants flailing helplessly around a kitchen while hosts and judges sit back and observe, only to offer final criticisms of dishes after they’ve been completed. The uniqueness in this dynamic on Next Level Chef ensures that everyone who is competing for the prize is able to get as much out of their experience there as possible, in the presence of industry masters, no matter how limited that time may be.

Even more shocking is Ramsay’s change in demeanor in this competitive space. Perhaps best known for his other Fox smash-hit Hell’s Kitchen, the leadership that Ramsay displays here is a complete shift from the nightmarish caricature he embodies on that show. While it is clear that his larger-than-life persona is purely for entertainment, the lack of temper tantrums changes the tone of Next Level Chef for the better. Interactions with Ramsay, as well as the other team leaders, are less intimidating and thus more fruitful when relentless berating is replaced with thoughtful advisement. The lack of drama-for-drama’s-sake in a talent-based competition is refreshing, and really aids in re-focusing the show on what matters: the fifteen chefs that are looking to advance their careers. As opposed to the crash-and-burn theatrics that are often overplayed in this genre, contestants actually excel in this environment. They continuously show immense growth and produce stunning, artful plates under the encouragement of their leaders. A viewer is inspired to tune in week after week not to watch people fail, but to watch them thrive. This is such a revitalizing take on a high-stakes competition.

Just because drama is not on the menu, doesn’t mean that the steaks, sorry, stakes are not raised. The limitations associated with a team’s cooking environment keeps everyone on their toes. A chef in the bottom kitchen may have their creativity ignited by a lack of options and create something innovative and stunning. Whereas a chef in the fanciest kitchen might be overwhelmed by high expectations and an abundance of choice. Each week, it really is anyone’s game despite the random assignment of advantages. Similarly, each person’s unique background or experience in a kitchen might help them adjust to the many pressures and surprises within each challenge. One of the top ten, Angie Ragan, had never set foot in a professional kitchen, but many years as a first responder allowed her to maintain a laser focus on the task at hand. On the opposite end of the spectrum, social media chef Tricia Wang was so out of her element in a fast-paced environment that she frequently lost her cool. Never was that more apparent than when she repeatedly lit her cookware on fire. Her case is a shining example of how the support of her mentor (Gordon Ramsay) allowed her to progress so far, despite consistent issues within the kitchen as a result of her lack of confidence.

As an added bonus to the winner, the mentorship they received during the show will continue after they walk out a champion. In addition to the $250,000 prize fund, Arrington, Blais, and Ramsay will continue to be just a phone call away for one year after the show concludes. This means that season one winner Pyet will continue to utilize these three heavy-hitters in the industry as her trusted advisors as she begins to launch her career. The investment of time and energy into blossoming up-and-coming talent doesn’t stop after the cameras stop rolling.

At first glance, Next Level Chef appears to be so overwrought with flashy apparatuses and moving parts that it might be difficult to observe how many positive changes it has incorporated into the format of this genre. Each team-leading chef connects with their team members and wants them to succeed. There is a sense of competition amongst the mentors themselves as they set out to prove to one another that they have the most well-trained eye for spotting new talent. This show is overall such a joyful watching experience, and that is made possible by the genuine mission of Studio Ramsay Global to make a difference in the lives of those seeking a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity through this show.

