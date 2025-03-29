Cooking competitions are not rare, so each show tries to shake things up with a different angle on the topic. Hit cooking show Next Level Chef tries to captivate audiences with their three-level team competition while playing up the rivalry of the judges. Next Level Chef does not need the forced rivalry because it is unfair to the contestants, detracts from the cooking, and is uncomfortable to watch. Ultimately, Next Level Chef should stop pushing the rivalry and instead focus on the cooking again.

Next Level Chef is a newer entry in the cooking competition genre than icons like Chopped and Iron Chef. However, it has been holding its own on Fox for four seasons. The premise is simple but creative. The three celebrity chef judges, Richard Blais, Gordon Ramsay, and Nyesha Arrington, have a team of chefs who must do their best with different levels of cooking equipment. Following that, the judges decide which team is safe and which two chefs go head-to-head in an elimination. Overall, the concept is fun but is bogged down by the unnecessary rivalry of the judges.

There Is Bias in the Judging

At the beginning of the competition, each of the three judges drafts their favorite chefs from the audition portion, hoping to have one of them win. However, because the judges want to win so badly, this injects bias into the judging process. For example, Richard Blais is often slow to give credit to the chefs unless they are on his team. Speaking of biased judging, Blais brought up a judging alliance with fellow judge Nyesha Arrington. This alliance would be Arrington working with Blais to ensure that Gordon Ramsay does not win. A team-up like this would be unfair to all contestants involved.

For some of the chefs on Next Level Chef, specifically the home chefs and social media chefs, being mentored by these great chefs and winning the prize money is a dream come true. If Arrington and Blais team up to ruin Ramsay's chances, they will strip a handful of chefs of their shot at a new life. Ramsay notably picked a team of young chefs trying to break into the industry, and an alliance would kill their chances not because of skill but because of chance. The rivalry between Arrington, Blais, and Ramsay is monotonous and does not change from season to season. Plus, when the trio of judges starts arguing over dishes, it can be uncomfortable to watch. After four seasons of the same bickering, if Next Level Chef is going to focus on any rivalry, it should be between the contestants.

The Chefs Should Be Given More Screen Time