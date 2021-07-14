The next Star Trek movie has landed its director in WandaVision hotshot Matt Shakman. The director will now helm the next installment in the space odyssey franchise, which has had some developmental issues over the last few years. Deadline first reported the news on Shakman's hire — the same day WandaVision nabbed 23 Emmy nominations (including Shakman for Best Director for a Limited Series). According to the outlet, things will start moving quickly for the film, which is set to start production in the spring. With WandaVision being the massive success that it was, we have all the hope in the world that Shakman will carry that same energy onto the USS Enterprise.

This marks the second directing credit for Shakman after helming 2014's Cut Bank. His resume also includes television episodes for series like Succession, The Boys, and The Good Wife, to name a few. Deadline also noted that Shakman chose Star Trek over several other projects that were offered to him. Paramount’s motion picture group studio chairman Emma Watts allegedly fought hard to nab the WandaVision director, and her efforts paid off.

Additionally, it looks like the film already has its script, penned by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel). This marks the first time women have written the script for a Star Trek film, a huge milestone for the franchise. Former scripts for the upcoming project were attached to Mark L. Smith, for Quentin Tarantino's version, and Noah Hawley for a version that was scuttled just as it was getting off the ground.

For now, it's unknown if the main characters from the 2009, 2013, and 2016 films will appear in this particular flick. Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth were rumored to appear in what was tentatively titled Star Trek 4 back in 2018, but that iteration of the project fell apart over deals with the actors. While it would have been great to see James Kirk reunite with his father, who selflessly sacrificed himself in 2009's Star Trek, we'll have to wait for more confirmation on castings. Back as producer is JJ Abrams and his production company Bad Robot alongside Paramount.

The mystery Star Trek film is set to land in theaters on June 9, 2023.

