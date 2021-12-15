Today, Netflix has released a trailer for their three-part documentary series Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, which will tell the story of the Brazillian professional soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, or more commonly known as simply Neymar.

Neymar has quickly become one of the most famous and highly paid athletes in the world since joining the Brazil National Team at only 18. He has also become Brazil’s National Team’s second-highest goal score ever, second only to soccer legend Pelé. Neymar also holds a number of world records in soccer such as the fastest-ever Olympic goal, scoring after only 15 seconds in the 2016 games against Honduras.

The series will follow Neymar’s rise to fame through the various stages of his career playing with a number of different teams. It will also feature interviews with other soccer legends like David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé.

The series is directed by David Charles Rodrigues with executive producers LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Devin Johnson, Daniel Sillman, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Ross M. Dinerstein, Ross Girard, and Angus Wall. Matt Rissmiller and Will Znidaric serve as co-executive producers. Cecilia Salguero, David Charles Rodrigues, Terry Leonard, Jennifer Sofio Hall, and Kent Kubena all serve as producers with co-producers David Tomlin and Michael Steiner.

The series begins streaming on Netflix on January 25, 2022. Watch the trail and read the full synopsis for the series below:

One of the most famous and highest-paid athletes in history – like you've never seen before. NEYMAR is a hero on the field and a controversial figure off. This three-part docuseries, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, gets up close and personal with soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, tracks his rise to fame at Santos, his glory days at FC Barcelona and the rollercoaster ride with the Brazilian National team and with Paris Saint-Germain. All while lifting the veil behind Neymar's marketing machine, led with a tight grip by his father. This star-studded series features interviews with Beckham, Messi, Mbappé and many other legends, as they weigh in on Neymar's place in sports history.

