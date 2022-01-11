The three-part series will chronicle Neymar's meteoric rise to stardom as one of the greatest soccer players ever.

Netflix has released a trailer for their new three-part sports documentary series Neymar: The Perfect Chaos. The series will explore the story of the Brazillian professional soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, or simply Neymar.

Neymar quickly became one of the most famous and highly paid athletes in the world after joining the Brazil National soccer Team at 18. On that team alone, he has scored 70 goals, making him the second-highest scoring player ever, second only to soccer legend Pelé.

The new Netflix series will follow Neymar’s career through the many stages of his personal and professional development, from playing on the Brazil National Team as a teenager to earning the world record for the fastest-ever Olympic soccer goal (scoring after only 15 seconds) to the millions he has earned across a number of sponsorships and endorsements. It will also feature interviews with other soccer legends such as David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé who discuss Neymar’s place in sports history.

The series was directed by David Charles Rodrigues and executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Devin Johnson, Daniel Sillman, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Ross M. Dinerstein, Ross Girard, and Angus Wall. Matt Rissmiller and Will Znidaric served on the series as co-executive producers. The series also has Cecilia Salguero, David Charles Rodrigues, Terry Leonard, Jennifer Sofio Hall, and Kent Kubena all serving as producers with David Tomlin and Michael Steiner as co-producers.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos was made in association with UNINTERRUPTED. A Campfire Studios, Relevant Sports, and MakeMake Entertainment Production, in collaboration with Pitch Productions.

The series begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on January 25, 2022. Watch the trailer and read the full synopsis for the series below:

One of the most famous and highest-paid athletes in history – like you've never seen before. NEYMAR is a hero on the field and a controversial figure off. This three-part docuseries, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, gets up close and personal with soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, tracks his rise to fame at Santos, his glory days at FC Barcelona and the rollercoaster ride with the Brazilian National team and with Paris Saint-Germain. All while lifting the veil behind Neymar's marketing machine, led with a tight grip by his father. This star-studded series features interviews with Beckham, Messi, Mbappé and many other legends, as they weigh in on Neymar's place in sports history.

