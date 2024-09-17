Fans of the successful Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are getting special treatment today, as Funko has unveiled an exciting upgrade for the anime’s figures. This comes months after Season 4 came to an end after running from May 12 to June 30. Per ComicBook, Funko already debuted a big wave in August for the series but is now including a glow-in-the-dark Demon Form Nezuko exclusive to the mix as part of their new Plus lineup.

The latest addition is now available on the online Funko store. The August Pop figure wave is available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth and on Amazon. Included in the wave are Demon Slayer Funko Pop Moment – Tengen Vs Gyutaro, Demon Slayer Funko Pops – Tanjiro (Sun Breathing), Demon Slayer Funko Pops – Nezuko (Demon Form / Common figure), Demon Slayer Funko Pop Keychain – Nezuko (Demon Form), Demon Slayer Funko Pops Tengen (Flash Back) and Demon Slayer Funko Pops – Gyutaro.

Speaking of the anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba premiered in April 2019 and so far has sixty-three episodes and a couple of sequel films, including the 2020 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. Produced by Ufotable, the martial arts anime is based on the manga series of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge and follows Tanjiro Kamado, who makes every effort to become a Demon Slayer after demons slaughtered his family. His younger sister, Nezuko, was also turned into a demon during the massacre.

A Live-Action Stage Adaptation of 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba'

As fans bask in the thrill of having a Demon Slayer Funko Pops upgrade, they may recall when Crunchyroll announced another thrilling update; a live-action stage adaptation of the anime series back in June with the project titled Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Stage. This was made available to streamers internationally as of June of this year, with English subtitles in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. It should be noted that the musical adaptation initially ran in Japan from January 2020 to February 2020.

Featured in this adaptation were Ryota Kobayashi as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Takaishi as his sister, Nezuko, Keisuke Ueda as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yugo Sato as Inosuke Hashibira, Reo Honda as Giyu Tomioka, Tomoyuki Takagi as Sakonji Urokodaki, Shori as Sabito, Arisa Sonohara as Makomo, Yuria Kakizawa and Kokoro Kuge as White-Haired Guide and Black-Haired Guide respectively, Mimi Maihane as Tamayo, Hisanori Sato as Yushiro and Yoshihide Sasaki as the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is streaming on Crunchyroll, while the glow-in-the-dark Demon Form Nezuko exclusive is available here.

