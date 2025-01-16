Timing is everything! NFL Icons is about to drop their new four-part series, coinciding with Super Bowl LVIX in New Orleans. The series will conclude two nights before the big game, but the subjects of the series will capture the legacy of four icons that combined played in eight Super Bowls, earning six Super Bowl rings.

Before the next team hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy, you can celebrate the game through MGM+'s iconic series. NFL Icons is entering its fourth landmark season as it explores the lives and careers of some of the NFL's biggest and brightest. This season, NFL Icons follows the legacies of Kurt Warner, Joe Montana, DeMarcus Ware, and Gale Sayers.

What Is 'NFL Icons?'

NFL Icons is an NFL Films documentary series covering some of the NFL's legends, exploring the stories behind the heroes. Narrated by award-winning broadcaster Rich Eisen, NFL Icons explores their lives and careers through intimate interviews and archival footage that explores the subjects' highs, lows, and everything in between. Now entering its fourth season, the series has covered so many NFL greats with many more to come. Each hour-long episode focuses on a single star through a deep dive, unlocking the past through the opportunity to share their landmark contributions to the sport and the game at large.

When Does 'NFL Icons' Season 4 Debut?

NFL Icons Season 4 debuts on Friday, January 17th at 10:00pm. From there, the series will continue with a four-week run.

Is 'NFL Icons' Airing on TV?

Yes, as long as your cable subscription includes MGM+!

Is 'NFL Icons' Available to Stream?

Yes, as long as you subscribe to MGM+! MGM+ can be purchased a la carte or via Prime Video. MGM+ is $6.99 a month after a 7-day free trial. If you have a cable subscription, you can access the MGM+ app by connecting your cable or digital provider.

Who Will Be Featured on 'NFL Icons' Season 4?

NFL Icons Season 4 will feature four episodes, each covering four pro football icons. The 2025 season will feature Pro Football Hall of Famers Kurt Warner, Joe Montana, DeMarcus Ware, and Gale Sayers.

Kurt Warner

The storybook journey of quarterback Kurt Warner, from his humble beginnings in Iowa to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio is examined. Ignored by every major college football program. Undrafted by the NFL. Cut after a tryout in Green Bay, Warner stocked shelves in an Iowa grocery store as he chased his football dream in the Arena League and NFL Europe. His breakthrough season in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams in 1999 produced a Super Bowl championship and league MVP award. Known for his devotion to his family and faith, Warner would play in a second Super Bowl for St. Louis and make it to a third Super Bowl with Arizona. NFL Icons: Kurt Warner premieres January 17 at 10:00pm.

DeMarcus Ware

An all-time great pass rusher, DeMarcus Ware’s compelling journey includes second chances and determination to get through adversity and into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The story began in a small Alabama town and included playing at Troy University before star turns in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos. Ware was a devoted student of the game and an inspiring leader. Rising up from life-altering setbacks he persevered and earned a Super Bowl championship with Denver at the end of the 2015 season. NFL Icons: DeMarcus Ware premieres January 24 at 10:00pm

Joe Montana

Known as “Joe Cool” and considered by some to be the greatest to ever play the quarterback position, Joe Montana takes viewers through the high-pressure moments that built his legend. Starting with his college career at Notre Dame and winding through San Francisco where he propelled the 49ers to four Super Bowl championships, Montana is one of the NFL’s all-time greatest post-season performers and a central figure of one of the league’s most accomplished dynasties. NFL Icons: Joe Montana premieres January 31 at 10:00pm

Gale Sayers

The epic life of an American football legend is explored. Nicknamed “The Kansas Comet,” Gale Sayers in a very short window produced a dynamic and unforgettable NFL career. The youngest person ever to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sayers’ bittersweet 68-game Chicago Bears career is chronicled with rare photos and footage. The episode also touches on the iconic TV movie “Brian’s Song” that told the extraordinary friendship of two running backs who became inseparable on and off the field until tragedy struck. NFL Icons: Gale Sayers premieres February 7t at 10:00pm

Is There a Trailer for 'NFL Icons' Season 4?

Yes! As Rich Eisen says, "They didn't just change the game. The game changed them." The trailer for Season 4 of NFL Icons teases exclusive interviews with the season's subjects on top of some of their career highlights.

Who Was Featured Previously on 'NFL Icons?'

The first three seasons of NFL Icons have had a long list of NFL superstars. NFL Icons Season 1 featured Brett Favre, Emmitt Smith, Vince Lombardi, Jerome Bettis, Jerry Rice, Steve Sabol, Marcus Allen, and Joe Namath. NFL Icons Season 2 featured John Madden, Walter Payton, Jimmy Johnson, Steve Young, Ray Lewis, Troy Aiken, Cris Carter, and Tony Dungy. NFL Icons Season 3 featured Jim Brown, Bill Cowher, Mike Singletary, and Charles Woodson.

'Hard Knocks'

Hard Knocks is the hit HBO series that follows an NFL team through a specific part of the season. Tackling the behind the scenes wonders of what makes your favorite team tick, Hard Knocks has offered an in-depth analysis into key moments and figures. With Liev Schreiber serving as the series' narrator, Hard Knocks showcases every moment that the camera can capture, good or bad. Fans get an inside glimpse into everything NFL, pre-season, in-season, and more.

'30 for 30'

30 for 30 is one of the most renowned documentary sports film series produced by ESPN films. Exploring some of the most historic and monumental sports moments, 30 for 30 takes a peek inside the action by speaking with the individuals who were there. Since 2009, 30 for 30 has featured upwards of 150 episodes. Some of the topics explored include OJ Simpson, the Miracle on Ice featuring the 1980 US Olympic Hockey Team, and the 1958 Chicago Bears. The series has won countless awards over the years, including a Primetime Emmy Award, an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, and two Peabody Awards.

'All Or Nothing'

Similar to Hard Knocks, All Or Nothing follows various NFL teams as the cameras capture the ins and outs of a singular team. Depicting the operations, practices, and inner workings of the players and coaching staff, All Or Nothing has had five seasons focusing on the NFL. The teams spotlighted each season have included the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles. All Or Nothing has spun off and explored other sports and collegiate teams. They include All Or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines, All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All Or Nothing: Manchester City. All Or Nothing is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

