Nickelodeon to Broadcast NFL Playoff Game in Effort to Appeal to Kids

The NFL Playoffs are officially expanding from 12 to 14 teams, which means two extra games during wild-card weekend. NBC and CBS have won the right to broadcast those games, but those aren’t the only networks where you’ll be able to watch them.

Not only will the CBS game stream on CBS All Access, but there will be a separate broadcast on Nickelodeon that will be tailored to appeal to kids. Personally, I think this is a great idea. I’m a big New England Patriots fan, but I was a latecomer when it comes to football fandom, because I never understood the game as a kid. The Nickelodeon broadcast will feature different announcers who are likely younger, and whose goal will be to try and get kids invested in the game of football, whether that’s by explaining the X’s and O’s in simpler terms, or focusing on players’ social media accounts, since that’s what young people often pay attention to.

Meanwhile, NBC’s game will also stream on Comcast’s forthcoming Peacock platform, as well as Telemundo, where games will be broadcast in Spanish. Peacock launches April 15 for Comcast XFinity subscribers, and will be made available to the general public later this year.

Should the NFL season start on time, the new playoff games would take place on Jan. 10, 2021, with the CBS/Nickelodeon game airing in the late afternoon, following by the NBC/Peacock game in the evening. Only the top seed in each conference will receive a first-round bye, as the second seed will now play during wild-card weekend as opposed to receiving a bye like before.

So 20 years after Nickelodeon asked young viewers "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" it will soon be asking "Are You Afraid of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?" because with Tom Brady now playing quarterback, you probably should be. And yes, it hurt to type that as a Pats fan.