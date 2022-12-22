For the first time since its inception in 1994, the NFL's Sunday Ticket package has found a new home away from DirecTV. YouTube has inked a multiyear deal with the football league to air the out-of-market games as part of two of its live TV streaming service options. Starting with the 2023 season, the package will be available exclusively on YouTube as an add-on for YouTube TV or standalone à la carte as part of YouTube Primetime Channels.

NFL Sunday Ticket's most recent eight-year deal with DirecTV is coming to an end, and competition to land the package was reportedly very high. The NFL was originally seeking around $2.5 billion per year for rights to the games with Commissioner Roger Goodell previously stating he was seeking a streaming service to pick it up. Puck News reported that Apple was deep in negotiations to acquire the rights, but ultimately backed off when they couldn't bridge the gap with the NFL over contract flexibility. It ultimately came down to Amazon, Google, and ESPN. In the end, Google committed to a seven-year deal worth over $2 billion a year to land the coveted package on its signature streamer. It's still a massive raise on what was already an expensive deal for DirecTV at $1.5 billion a year.

"We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States access, watch and follow the NFL," Goodell said in a press release. "For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this strategic partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans." With the move to YouTube, the NFL further spreads its streaming presence which also includes a massive Thursday Night Football deal with Prime Video that launched this year.

YouTube Deepens Its Relationship With the NFL By Adding Sunday Ticket

YouTube and the NFL have had a particularly strong relationship in the years preceding this deal. The league launched its popular channel on the streamer back in 2015 and now has over 10 million subscribers. Since then, more channels have been made for individual teams, classic games, and other bonus content for football fans, including NFL Follies and the two-time Emmy-winning series Gameday All-Access. In 2020, they linked up again to bring the league's premium offerings, NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV. With the Sunday Ticket now bringing all out-of-market games to subscribers regardless of where they are, those previous deals have also been extended.

"Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki added in her own statement. "We're excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere." The partnership with YouTube also opens a unique opportunity for the NFL to better collaborate with the streamer's homegrown talent. As part of the expanded partnership, the two will look to bring some of the platform's marquee creators aboard for attendance opportunities and official programming with the NFL. YouTube will now also become the presenting sponsor of Back Together Saturday as well as NFL Kickoff Weekend, deepening their involvement in every part of the season.

The partnership looks to be heavily beneficial for the NFL as it gains from a wider audience with the online TV service with which it has spent years cultivating a good relationship. It should also help hit a new cord-cutting generation of NFL audience, something New England Patriots owner and NFL Media Committee Chairman Robert Kraft hit on in his own statement. "As the ways fans enjoy NFL football evolve in a changing media landscape, partnerships with innovators like YouTube will ensure that more games are available to more fans. This partnership will grow our game for future generations and allow them to follow their favorite sport."

The price tag is hefty for YouTube, but it'll also help them grow what is already one of the largest internet paid-TV services out there. As of July, the streamer boasted five million subscribers and trial users. Sunday Ticket boasted one to two million subscribers during its time on DirecTV and is expected to remain at around $300 to $400 to subscribe per season. Adding a massive audience from the single largest entertainment product in the U.S. is a boon for YouTube's efforts to stand out in the live TV game, but even then, the results will have to be stellar to justify such a major price increase.

Sunday Ticket will kick off on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels at the start of the 2023 season.