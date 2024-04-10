The Big Picture Nia DaCosta is in talks to direct the second film in the 28 Years Later trilogy, fast-tracking development with Boyle and Garland.

DaCosta brings experience from The Marvels and the Candyman reboot to the upcoming sequel.

Details on the plot for 28 Years Later are still unknown.

News keeps coming about the prospective trilogy that will serve as a continuation of Danny Boyle's 2002’s zombie horror franchise 28 Days Later. We now know who will be helming the second installment of the trilogy, as The Marvels and Candyman director Nia DaCosta is in talks to direct the second film, according to Deadline. She will direct the yet-to-be-named film as the middle portion of the trilogy for Sony Pictures, with Boyle set to direct the first film, 28 Years Later.

Details about DaCosta’s involvement with the second film - or really, any details about the film at all - remain slim. However, Deadline reported that work on the trilogy is being fast-tracked, with the plan being for Boyle to direct the first film later in 2024, followed by DaCosta’s film immediately after that. Alex Garland, who will be back in theaters on Friday with his dystopian film Civil War, will write the script for all three films, just as he did with 28 Days Later in 2002.

Plot details about 28 Years Later and its follow-ups are also few and far between. However, 28 Days Later starred recent Academy Award recipient Cillian Murphy as Jim, a bicycle courier in London who goes into a coma following an accident. While he is in his coma, a contagious virus spreads that turns people into zombies and causes society to descend into chaos. Jim awakens 28 days after the outbreak and must learn to survive in a broken-down London. The film was followed by a sequel, 28 Weeks Later, though Murphy did not reprise his role in that installment. While Murphy hasn’t officially inked a deal to return for the new trilogy, he will executive produce Boyle’s film and previously spoke to Collider about his desire to return as Jim. Boyle, Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernie Bellew will produce DaCosta's film.

DaCosta Already Has an Impressive Resume

With her directing of The Marvels and Candyman, DaCosta already has significant experience behind the camera. While The Marvels did not recieve critical acclaim, Candyman was recieved well by critics and grossed $77 million at the worldwide box office. And helming a reboot/sequel won't be new territory for DaCosta, either, as both The Marvels and Candyman were additional installments. Candyman, which similarly reinvigorated a horror franchise, starred Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the title role.

Next up, DaCosta is directing Hedda, a drama film based on the 19th century play Hedda Gabler. Few details have been released, but the film will star Tessa Thompson, Tom Bateman, Imogen Poots, and Nina Hoss. No release window for the 28 Years trilogy has been announced. The original movie is streaming now on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

28 Days Later Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the UK, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary. Release Date October 31, 2002 Director Danny Boyle Cast Alex Palmer , Bindu De Stoppani , Jukka Hiltunen , David Schneider , Cillian Murphy , Toby Sedgwick

