Captain America (Chris Evans) may be known as the 'Boy Scout' of The Avengers, but director Nia DaCosta thinks he could be to blame for The Snap in Avengers: Infinity War. The Marvels director's comments are very intriguing given the spotlight that has always been placed on Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) for their impulsive actions during Infinity War. Her thoughts tie directly to Captain America's choice to save Vision (Paul Bettany) in Wakanda, as opposed to sacrificing him.

DaCosta also speaks about the hero vs. the antihero, where she argues Cap could be viewed as the latter. In an interview with Roxane Gay of Inverse, DaCosta said the following:

"Something I like to say a bit flippantly about Captain America is that the Snap is all his fault because he was trying to do his best, trying to do the right thing. There is a world in which he’s a villain because, at the end of the day, he should have just sacrificed Vision. He chose one robot’s life, albeit a sentient one, over literally the entire universe. There’s a sort of anti-hero in that if you want to look at it through that lens. People would say I’m crazy for thinking that way, but there’s something connected to the journey of the anti-hero and the hero. The hero’s pain is something that spurs them to martyr themselves, and an anti-hero’s pain is a thing that kind of starts their journey as opposed to ending it."

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'The Marvels' Director Nia DaCosta Reveals How Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan Will Fit In

Her comments have a great deal of merit, particularly in the early moments of Avengers: Endgame, where Cap is dealing with half of the universe turning to dust. He was always on a hero's trajectory, thus he was always going to feel the pain of making the wrong choice. In other words, hindsight is 20/20. When looking at it from that perspective, several of these heroes, from Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) could feel that way. But given the altruism of Steve Rogers/Captain America, it's not hard to see why it would weigh on him so heavily.

The whole concept of martyrdom that DaCosta incorporates is also a strong argument pertaining to Captain America. When viewing him as not just a superhero but also as a soldier, it's easy to see why he doesn't sacrifice Vision. The AI is one of his own, an Avenger - no man gets left behind. Yet by living by that tenet, half of all life in the universe turned to dust.

These kinds of thoughts and comments are elements that can certainly elevate a comic book film, and it will be exciting to see what the director brings to The Marvels when it hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

KEEP READING: 'Doctor Strange 2,' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and Other MCU Movies Get New Release Dates

Share Share Tweet Email

Chloë Grace Moretz's 'Mother/Android' Reveals Hulu Release Date, First Images The film is directed by 'The Batman' screenwriter Mattson Tomlin.

Read Next