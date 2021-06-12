Plus: The one exploitation horror film that genuinely scarred her.

If you're reading this pop culture website, chances are you don't think violent horror movies can warp someone's brains and make them violent. But what if you're wrong?

Censor, a new horror film from filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond, takes place in 1980s England, where the conservative culture wars set their sights on violent horror movies, dubbed "video nasties." Niamh Algar stars as a British film censor who consumes countless violent horror movies every day, recommending what segments be cut in order to release them safely to an unassuming public. But when she watches a film that somehow seems to have her long-missing sister as an actor, she undergoes a psychologically taxing, metafictional journey that will bend the limits of reality and fantasy until they shatter.

RELATED: ‘Censor’ Trailer Delves Into a Terrifying Video Mystery

I spoke with Censor star Niamh Algar over Zoom, and we got into every nook and cranny of the surreal horror film, including what classic exploitation films she watched for research, what title genuinely scarred her, the experience of talking to real film censors from the era, the differences between playing "objective reality" versus "perceived reality," and much more. We also chatted about the upcoming second season of HBO Max's bonkers sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, and the joys of playing in Guy Ritchie's playground on Wrath of Man.

Check out the full interview above. Censor is now in theaters and comes to VOD June 18, 2021.

KEEP READING: What It's Like to Be Directed by Ridley Scott, According to Travis Fimmel and Niamh Algar

Share Share Tweet Email

'Loki' Episode 1 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed Anyone want a Josta cola now?

Read Next