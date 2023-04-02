The fourth and final season of the massive HBO hit show Succession is off and running, and the Roy children are back to jockey for their positions in the quest to replace the all-mighty patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) as the head honcho at Waystar Royco. And that means that the lovably awkward Nicholas Braun is going to return to making people feel extremely awkward as the stuttering and stammering Cousin Greg Hirsch who is perpetually struggling to find his place within the sphere of the influential and powerful media family. And it's safe to assume that there will be some more of the top-notch dialogue between him and fellow Roy outsider Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) that will provide some comic relief and potentially some unexpected twists involving one or both of their characters. Braun's naïveté and vulnerability are a trademark of the character he has so deftly crafted over the show's run, but if you look back at some of the actor's previous roles, he's proven that there is a method to his cringe-ability dating back more than a decade. He has honed his natural awkwardness and used it to his advantage in many films including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Red State, Prom, and Sky High.

Billy Ray in 'Red State'

Image via SModcast Pictures

A full 12 years ago, Braun played a character named Billy Ray in the tense and gritty thriller Red State directed by Kevin Smith. In the role, Braun is one of three awkward teens (yes, we're going to be using the word "awkward" a lot in this piece because Braun is a visual paragon of the adjective) who again stands out for several reasons. Braun rocks perhaps the finest mullet ever captured on film, sporting high and tight, business in the front and yet another long ponytail in the back. He's also a full six to eight inches taller than his buddies (this fact holds true in all the towering actor's roles), Travis (Michael Angarano) and Jarod (Kyle Gallner). They live in a conservative southern town that has all the elements of a so-called "red state" including radical anti-abortionists, proud gun owners, and a church on every other block. When the three friends venture out into a rural town to meet a woman they've been corresponding with on the internet, things take a very nasty turn as they end up being catfished, and held captive by a lunatic fringe far-right pastor, Abin Cooper (Michael Parks) and his fundamentalist congregation.

In this role, the dire situation he finds himself in brings out the best version of what we will eventually see as Cousin Greg. Billy Ray has a very difficult time verbalizing what he wants to say. His southern drawl stammer and fevered terror play perfectly into his role as a petrified teenager fighting for his life. It's an incredibly grim and dark film, but Braun's performance is a preview and starter kit for his breakout part in Succession.

Lloyd in 'Prom'

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Braun did his obligatory duty as a young actor in the high school rom-com playing the part of shy social outcast Lloyd in the 2011 Disney offering, Prom. In fact, we're thinking that this genre should be renamed after him as everything about the teenage rite of passage and uncomfortable interactions with girls screams of complete and utter awkwardness. They can call it the "Braun-com." Maybe we should patent that. Nevertheless, Braun's character has one last shot at making a name for himself before graduation, and the prom is the perfect opportunity. Lloyd is exactly what you imagine Cousin Greg would be like as a teenager. From the bewildered facial expressions to the embarrassing exchanges, his character in Prom is Greg, only ten years younger. When he finally finds a girl that he wants to take, he engages in a series of cringe-worthy proposals involving ill-advised notes and a banner invite hanging from a bridge overpass. Lloyd radiates with the flummoxed frustration that we love about his Succession character. It's another wonderful glimpse into some of the unteachable acting skills that he'll later garner worldwide acclaim for.

Zach in 'Sky High'

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Way back in 2005, a baby-faced Braun got a supporting gig in one of Disney's more well-made and successful films called Sky High. This iteration of Braun has short, spiky bleach-blonde hair and dons a goofy, crooked visor. As Zach, the actor is a lovable yet inconsequential teen with some unfounded swagger and an unusual superpower. He has the resplendent yet rarely needed ability to glow in the dark. If you ever are short on light, then Zach is your man. As a result, in a high school that teaches kids to harness their superpowers, Zach is relegated to "sidekick" status. It feels like Braun has made a career out of excelling at being relegated and underestimated. This movie has its fair share of awkward moments too and Braun is just 16 years old in the campy but fun story that is really his first performance in a movie that was widely screened and seen. Eighteen years later, Braun is on top of the television world, and it hasn't happened by accident. If you get a chance, grab a bowl of popcorn and see how Cousin Greg was a two-decade-long character in the making by watching some of the actor's early roles.

Ponytail Derek in The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Image via Summit Entertainment

In the 2012 coming-of-age teen comedy-drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Braun plays Ponytail Derek, where we witness him in a heated argument with his girlfriend Candace (Nina Dobrev), who is the sister of the main character and titular wallflower, Charlie (Logan Lerman). The first thing you notice is the enormous size of Braun and how he looms over Candace. As an abusive boyfriend, Derek is a terrible human being. When he slaps Candace hard across the face, you quickly realize that he isn't the lovable and awkward character that we've grown accustomed to seeing on spring Sunday nights on Succession. He can use his physicality and sheer size to be a very unlikable character just as effectively as he does to be sympathetic and well-meaning. And this was almost a full decade before Braun became a household name. Versatility has always been a part of his repertoire, and it's a bit of a shock to see that he can wield his lanky stature for evil, and do it so believably. Braun can clearly tap into a darker side to go along with his imposing frame even with very limited screen time.