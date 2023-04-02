If there’s any trait that unites the Succession fanbase across different continents, sexualities, genders, and languages, it’s perpetual thirstiness. Despite being a show anchored by physical manifestations of capitalistic greed run amuck, hardcore fans of this program are desperate to throw themselves at the seedy members of the Roy family. Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) damaged attitude and engrossing lips have made him the ultimate wounded bad boy for so many to latch onto. The posterior of Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) has inspired an endless swarm of horny TikTok videos. As for Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin)… people want this little weirdo to do unspeakable things to them with his long arms. Unspeakable things.

Read these sentences aloud to anyone from 2011, and they would’ve sounded like unhinged gibberish. In 2023, they’re demonstrations of how passionate the Succession fanbase is.

And then there’s Greg (Nicholas Braun), A.K.A. Cousin Greg, the outsider to the Roy family whose initial desire to just get some kind of menial job from Logan Roy (Brian Cox) led him down a path that’s put him in proximity to the inner circle of this mega-billionaire. Over four seasons, Greg’s amassed a massive fanbase that’s always swooning over this guy. Whether you just want to snuggle Greg or have him ravage you, Greg is an especially notable heartthrob in the main cast of hotties dominating Succession. However, is all this attractiveness localized just to Greg? Or could all the emphasis on “he’s so tall!!!” be a sign that what people are really attracted to is the height of Nicholas Braun? It’s time to get to the bottom of this. It’s time to figure out if Cousin Greg is hot.

Why Is Cousin Greg Hot?

First of all, why wouldn’t people be attracted to Cousin Greg? In many episodes of Succession, he’s often the one who registers as something resembling a normal person. Being an outsider to the uber-wealthy and privileged lifestyle many of the Roys are accustomed to, Greg is someone viewers can more immediately see themselves in. With that identification can come romantic infatuation. Plus, Greg is so often berated by everyone he comes into contact with, especially his quasi-mentor Tom (Matthew Macfayden), a guy just as likely to pelt Greg with water bottles as he is to take this plucky guy out to dinner. With so much torment sent Greg’s way, how could people not become invested in giving this character the kind of love the Roy family deprives him of?

Greg's outsider nature to the rest of the Roy family also gives him an instantly different sexual aura compared to the rest of the Roy family. Characters like Kendall and Roman are not just carbon copies of one another, but they're both intense dudes with similar body types (not quite muscular, but far from schlubby). Many of the most powerful members of the Roy dynasty and, by proxy, the most prominent Succession characters are defined by being sexily intimidating. They're the kind of people who could stare you down and make you simultaneously squirm and quietly beg for more. This ambiance works perfectly for characters like Kendall or Marcia Roy (Hiam Abbass), but if you're looking for something a bit different, Cousin Greg is your go-to fantasy. There aren't a lot of characters with that kind of soft-spoken towering energy on Succession, which means people attracted to this type of personality have no other choice but to be enamored with Cousin Greg. No wonder a large fanbase has formed around this guy.

Cousin Greg Is a Standout in 'Succession's Cast

It isn't just the scarcity of other similar characters that's made Greg so beloved, though. He’s also a Succession character who often gets some of the very best lines on the program. The pervasive fish-out-of-water quality seeps into this guy’s dialogue and comedic delivery, with this flourish in his performance immediately separating him from the other players on Succession. Everybody gets good lines to say in this production, but Greg’s words are especially idiosyncratic and entertaining. People are often attracted to funny folks, and why wouldn’t they be? Humorous individuals can be the kind of people that are always a blast to hang out with. With so many unforgettable lines in his time on the show, Cousin Greg’s become the kind of reliably hysterical man that’s go-to crush material.

Plus, even with Greg not being experienced in the lavish life, he still tends to nail his fashion choices when it’s time to look prim and proper. Whether he's donning a suit and tie for a court appearance, rocking a slightly more frazzled buttoned-up look after working tirelessly with Tom, or strutting around in a long-sleeve striped shirt before he gets on a big boat, Cousin Greg always looks so attractive. Whatever outfit you put him in, Cousin Greg is going to crush it. With such versatile and memorable fashion sensibilities to his name, is it any wonder Cousin Greg registers to so many as an irresistible tall drink of water?

Beyond just looking good in rich people clothes and being funny, though, Cousin Greg’s heartthrob status has only increased now that he’s shown signs of being a “bad boy” in Succession’s more recent episodes. Between siding with Tom while saying “what do I need a soul for anyway?” and, in the show’s Season 4 premiere, refusing to even look upon his date getting ejected from a fancy party, Greg is slowly becoming the kind of aloof rich monster he once gazed on from afar. In the context of this show, this is a tragic character arc.

For thirsty Succession fans, this only makes Cousin Greg extra appetizing. Succession is a TV show populated by bad people who are strangely more attractive the worse they act. With a firm barrier between the viewer and these fictitious figures, one can indulge in fully-controlled fantasies about being intimate with dangerous human beings that would be a nightmare to bone in real-life. With Greg developing dubious morals, he’s gone from being attractive because he’s an anomaly in Succession to being irresistible because he’s another bad boy on Succession you can’t get out of your head. Greg going deeper and deeper into the duplicity of the Roy family is bad news for his morality, but good news for those looking to get turned on by the seediest rich creeps imaginable.

Nicholas Braun’s Contributions to Cousin Greg Cannot Be Underestimated

Great fashion sense and witty dialogue are integral components of why Cousin Greg has become so beloved by the thirsty Succession fanbase, but those qualities would not mean much if a subpar performer inhabited this role. Enter Nicholas Braun, the man tasked with bringing Greg to life over the course of four seasons. Braun’s got a killer sense of comic timing and an incredible gift for physical acting that’s served him so incredibly well over the various plotlines Succession has tossed Greg. No matter how often they go to this well in the series, Braun’s depiction of Greg scrambling for the magical phrase in a stressful situation that will make folks like Logan Roy enamored with him is always hysterical.

I love me a good meme about Braun being as tall as an old oak tree, but to reduce the attractiveness of his Greg character down just to the actor’s height is to diminish the special performance he’s giving. After all, Braun’s been in many other pop culture properties, ranging from Red State to Zola to The Perks of Being a Wallflower, among many others. He’s delivered solid work in many of these projects, but they never took on the extravagant fanbase nor generated the enormous amount of thirst that Cousin Greg did. If towering over other human beings was all it took for a Nicholas Braun character to become a widespread pop culture crush, then wouldn’t his protagonist in Freaks of Nature have been meme’d to death at this point?

Braun’s height does make for some fun visual gags within Succession and there’s no denying that tall dudes can be incredibly sexy in their own right (there's a reason Melissa McCarthy's "I'm going to climb that [tall man] like a tree" line in Bridesmaids is so revered). But no, Cousin Greg has not become universally regarded as “hot” because of that aspect of Braun’s physical profile. The sharp writing, complicated morals of the character, and endearing performance given by Braun deserve even more credit for bequeathing this status to Cousin Greg. Oh, there’s also the fact that the Succession fanbase (of which I’m a part) is an incredibly thirsty collection of human beings that can never not be horny on main. That part doesn’t hurt either.