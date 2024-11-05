His run as Cousin Greg on Succession may be over, but that hasn’t stopped Nicholas Braun from signing on for new projects. A new report from Deadline revealed that Braun is one of three joining Neon’s upcoming comedy, Splitsville, along with O-T Fagbenle and David Castañeda. Details about each of their roles are being kept under heavy wraps, but they join Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, and Michael Angelo Covino, who will also direct the film as those previously cast. The film follows Ashley (Arjona) who asks for a divorce from Carey (Marvin), sending him running to his friends Julie (Johnson) and Paul (Covino) for comfort. He’s stunned when they reveal the secret to their happiness is an open marriage, but that doesn’t stop him from crossing the line and plunging the dynamic into chaos.

Nicholas Braun will always be inseparable from his role as Greg Hirsch in Succession, but he’s also starred in other projects such as Sky High (2005) and How to Be Single (2016). Just earlier this year, he also starred as Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson in Saturday Night, the film detailing the lead-up to the first-ever performance of the late-night TV show. He even featured in a small capacity alongside Nicholas Cage in Dream Scenario, the drama detailing the life of a normal man who suddenly begins showing up in everyone’s dreams. He led Cat Person with Emilia Jones and Geraldine Viswanathan, the psychological thriller that’s currently streaming on Hulu, and he's been tapped to star opposite Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson in Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie from The Last of Us and Chernobyl scribe Craig Mazin.

What Have the Other ‘Splitsville’ Newcomers Been In?

Close

O-T Fagbenle is best known for his role as Luke Bankole in The Handmaid’s Tale, the Hulu Original series starring Elisabeth Moss, but he also featured in a small capacity as Mason alongside Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Black Widow before reprising his role in Secret Invasion. David Castañeda is famous for playing Hector in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the sequel written by Taylor Sheridan, and he’s also known for his role as Diego Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, the Netflix Original superhero sci-fi series.

Splitsville has wrapped production but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Braun in Succession, now streaming on Max.

WATCH ON MAX