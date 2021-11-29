Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Succession Season 3, Episode 4, “Too Much Birthday.”From creator Jesse Armstrong, the highly acclaimed and much-beloved HBO drama series Succession is back for a stinging third season, with the power dynamics in the Roy family shifting in a rather perilous way that feels like it could take down anyone in its path at any time. After Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) decision to expose the depths of the company’s scandal, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) has pitted his other adult children – including Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) – against each other, wanting them to spy, snitch and claw their way into what could become a family civil war.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Nicholas Braun (who plays Greg, grandnephew to Logan and cousin to the Roy offspring that tries to play on their level, but is still a bit too naive to effectively do so) talked about how Season 3 was really fun to shoot, why he sometimes needs a break from Greg, the Greg-Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) dynamic, what it was like to shoot the scene with Tom destroying Greg’s office, and how he feels about when the show might come to an end. He also talked about what attracted him to the story of Cat Person and why he wanted to be a part of that project.

Collider: Did you miss Greg, in the time between finishing Season 2 and filming Season 3? Is he a character that you miss, or is he someone you’re happy to pack away for a bit?

NICHOLAS BRAUN: There’s a neurosis to Greg that’s fun to take a break from. He has a desperate energy and is super sensitive and checking everybody all the time. It’s a little exhausting, so it’s nice to take a break. Between the two seasons, everybody would probably agree that we lost the momentum of those characters because it was such a long time. And then, we got a new script in October of 2020, and it was like, “Oh, shit, I have to do this again. How do I do that?” And also, in the interim, a lot of people saw the show and there was a lot of award stuff. It became like a really well-known show, so there was also the fear of, “Am I gonna live up to the expectations and to what people love about Greg?” It was a bit intimidating, in the beginning, but honestly, day one, I felt like, “Oh, yeah, right. This is the energy.” You put on the suit and you do your hair. My first day was sitting with James Cromwell, for the first meeting with my lawyer. A big part of it for me is to improv to round out the scene, especially if I feel a little stiff in it. If I can add some things, it helps me feel more in Greg’s wiring. So much of the way that I work is, “What’s the wiring? What are the filters through which this character thinks?” Once I find that, it helps me in the actual script. Once I nail that, I’m like, “Oh, cool. I’m in it. We’re back.” And then, we were shooting again and it was really fun. It was a really fun season.

I’m really nervous for Greg this season because first he’s with Kendall, then he’s with his grandfather, and then he’s with Logan. How does it feel to be the man trapped between Jeremy Strong, James Cromwell, and Brian Cox? Is that as terrifying as it sounds?

BRAUN: It’s not intimidating to be with them, as actors. My scene with Brian in Episode 3 was important because I know how important that is for Greg’s arc and it was a great opportunity. I don’t get one-on-one scenes with him that often. I feel like it’s like twice a season, or maybe once a season, so it’s important and I wanna do it really well. I want it to be as charged as it is, as a scene, in the writing. So, that scene, I cared a lot about. They’re different actors with different styles. That’s where Greg is spending this year. He’s spinning between the Ewan side, the Logan side, the Tom side, and the Kendall side. It’s fun to just spiral out.

Image via HBO

How do you feel about where things are at between Greg and Tom this season, and what is Matthew Macfadyen like as a work spouse?

BRAUN: I think their relationship deepens this year because of what they’re up against together, with all of this stuff about avoiding jail and, “Will you take the hit for me?” I felt like that was an important beat for us. I just feel like they go deeper and deeper into the shit together. There’s a nice allegiance that is getting stronger, and also maybe a resentment from Greg to Tom, that’s stronger too. Tom holds him back and yet saves him, at the same time. Greg can lean on him, and in this world you do need someone that you can do that with. And as a work partner, I couldn’t ask for anyone better. Everyone on this show is good and every scene I get to do with anyone is exciting, but because I have so much with him, there’s a lot of trust there and a lot of love for each other, as people. Working together, as actors, you’re sharing a lot of yourself. You’re sharing how you think and how you approach your art, and you’re spending a lot of time together. In our case, we laugh a lot. We break too much on set. It’s not good. We’ve formed an awesome bond and I freakin’ love the guy.

What was it like to do the scene when Tom just fully destroys Greg’s office, and then ends up kissing him on the forehead? When I talked to Matthew Macfadyen, he told me that he improvised that kiss. Did you know that was coming? What was it like to be in that moment while also witnessing that moment?

BRAUN: That scene felt really exciting. I knew he was just gonna do whatever he wanted to do in that room and I would not know how to react, so I let him take the lead. I think in the script there was a ball tap. He was gonna flick his hand at my groin, or maybe that was in another scene. Now, I can’t remember because they were both in that shitty mail room. But that did just come out of the moment and it felt totally right. It felt like something Tom and Greg needed to send their relationship into the next chapter. It was like, “Oh, there is some love here.” Maybe it’s more from Tom to Greg.

Image via HBO

When it comes to relationships, it’s also funny to see Greg trying to ask somebody out and start a relationship, with everything that’s going on with him this season. Were you surprised by that storyline and that he’s even thinking about anything else, when disaster seems impending, at any moment?

BRAUN: I think it makes sense for Greg to go after that, at this point, because he’s lonely. He doesn’t have a person. In a world this cold with so much desensitized, immoral people who don’t put an arm around you and ask you how your day was, there’s something he seeks to balance out for himself a little bit. He doesn’t have anyone to talk to about what Tom might’ve done to him that day. I think he’s looking for someone to actually just get close to without any punishments that also come along with that.

Jesse Armstrong has said that this could go for one more season or possibly two more seasons, but he doesn’t see it likely going more than five seasons. How do you feel about the fact that you might only be playing Greg for another season or two? Is he a character that you’ll be sad to say goodbye to?

BRAUN: Yeah, for sure. I’ve enjoyed putting him together, along with Jesse. I get to put a lot of myself into Greg. I try to do that with every part, but there’s something really expressive about how I see Greg, so it’s nice to put a lot of my own neuroses or anxieties, or my ambitious spirit in. I’ve found a lot of ways into Greg, so it will be tough to say goodbye. Who knows, but I doubt it’s one more. That would be frustrating. But I leave it all up to Jesse. We’re just here to fulfill his writing. He is our Lord.

Image via HBO

I would be down for a Greg and Tom spinoff, to see what they might get up to, if they ever got away from the Roy family.

BRAUN: I don’t know. I can’t even speculate. Matthew and I have spoken about how nice it would be to be in a land where Tom and Greg are just dropped and they’re told, “You’re gonna be here for five years,” by Logan. They could go to Japan or Dubai. It could be Tom and Greg in a foreign land, as bosses of a branch of WayStar. It’d be fun to see those two guys dropped in somewhere.

You’re also doing Cat Person, which is another interesting story, and on top of that, the story behind the story seems fascinating. What attracted you to that and made you want to play that character?

BRAUN: I found the story very compelling. I’m fascinated with relationships and the courting process between humans. I find it messy and forced and great. It’s such a mixed thing, unless you’re just head over heels and everything goes well. For the most part, that doesn’t happen. You take two steps forward and one back, and then you stumble, and somehow, sometimes it ends up working, but sometimes it doesn’t work. I think that story captures all of the mistakes, with the optimism through mistakes and through bad feelings. I think both of them are guarded, and people are guarded. You don’t give your entire self to someone right away. It’s like, “Is it good to protect yourself? Is it the thing that’s stopping you from actually falling in love?” For me, this story and this movie, the script is really excellent. Michelle Ashford is the writer, and it’s one of the most nuanced, complex, fun, funny scripts that I’ve ever read. It captures all of this stuff that I think is in romance and the effort towards having a partner, whether that’s a boyfriend, a girlfriend, or whatever.

Succession airs on Sunday nights on HBO, and is available to stream at HBO Max.

