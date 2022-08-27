There's something immediately compelling and immersive about the music of Nicholas Britell. A three-time Oscar-nominated composer from New York City, Britell’s work tends to feel less like tunes entering your ears and more like waves of water soaking over your body. His tracks invite listeners to block out the rest of the world and envelop themselves in the emotions his works provoke. This is especially true of his scores for Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, which communicate such aching longing in an unforgettable musical form. With just this quality alone, it’s no wonder Britell has become one of the most beloved film composers of the modern era. This status becomes especially apparent once one breaks down his very best scores.

Most famous for his recurring collaborations with Adam McKay and Barry Jenkins, Britell is a relatively new figure on the film score scene having started regularly composing music for movies starting in 2015 (he did only a handful of titles, like New York, I Love You, before then). In that timespan, Britell has already cemented a reputation for making scores people can’t stop talking about for both the big and small screen. This includes the music for the beloved HBO program Succession. The saga of the wealthy and scheming Roy family is a grandiose yarn and Britell delivers a musical accompaniment to their relentless chaos that’s equally bombastic.

To convey these heightened tendencies, Britell leans on a genre he often turns to in his works: classical music. The names of tracks like “Furioso in F Minor” make it apparent what kind of tunes Britell is channeling with the majority of his Succession tracks. This source of inspiration is darkly amusing in terms of contrast. Some of these pieces sound like they could’ve been played in symphony halls centuries ago, yet now they’re being used to guide the tale of media moguls and people who accidentally text pictures of their genitals to the wrong people. But the dissonance works and fittingly communicates the grand importance of every move and mistake this family makes.

This underlying meaning result in a score that’s often propulsive and intense. Even hearing some of these tracks out of context is enough to get your fingers to curl up. Britell’s heavy use of pianos in the show’s score is a terrific touch, especially since that instrument is so often associated with “high society”. A detail usually used to indicate extravagant wealth is here repurposed by Britell to musically reflect the interior insecurities of characters like Shiv (Sarah Snook) or Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong). Britell’s magnum opus when it comes to Succession’s score is, of course, its theme music. Sometimes, it takes an academic paper to break down why a piece of music is good. Sometimes, as in the case of Succession’s theme music, just knowing it makes your head bop and your toes tap is enough to realize a tune is an all-time masterpiece.

RELATED: 'Succession' Season 4: Alexander Skarsgård, Arian Moayed, and More to Return

Moving onto the world of films, The Big Short deserves mention not only for being Britell’s first high-profile film score assignment but also for how it established his gifts for unique instrumental arrangements beyond classical music inspirations. The 48-second piece “Mouseclick Symphony Mvmt 1,” for instance, is comprised solely of the sounds of computer mice clicking, with the noises getting increasingly numerous and intense as the track goes on. There are never any traditional instruments in here, but an intense atmosphere is communicated nonetheless that conveys the idea of a bunch of Wall Street types clacking away at their computers, making money and stealing from everyday workers.

There’s quite a bit of variety in Britell’s music throughout The Big Short, from “The Dopeness,” which sounds like if the Wii home screen music became taunting elevator music, to “Jamie & Charlie & the SEC Girl,” whose quiet and restrained vibes make it sound like it’s playing off in the far distance, to “New Century,” which conjures up an eerie sparseness punctuated by abrupt clanging. The volatile unpredictability that accompanied the economic crash of 2008 (the focal point of The Big Short as a movie) is captured musically in Britell’s compositions here. This was the first time he created the score for a wide theatrical release movie. Given the quality of his music here, it would not be the last.

But the soundtrack that put Britell on the map as a composer (and scored him his first Oscar nod) was his work on the 2016 masterpiece Moonlight. Britell's compositions are nothing short of outstanding and stand as his greatest work as a composer. Among the countless ingenious details he incorporated here was using slightly dissonant classical instruments. In the tracks "Little's Theme" and "Ride Home," instruments like trumpets and violins wail and screech, they're communicating a sound that's jagged, not polished. Accompanying the scenes of adolescent Chiron right after a harrowing encounter with bullies, these songs capture the internal emotions of a kid who’s learned to keep his turmoil to himself. He may not speak about his troubles, but Britell’s score renders the anguish within.

Britell’s Moonlight score doesn’t just function as a way of musically communicating pain, though. A later track like “Chef’s Special” opens with a playful quality with the way strings are plucked while it eventually settles into an aura that conveys romantic longing. The closing piece “Who Is You?” masterfully merges light piano playing with the sound of waves crashing into a beach to capture a moment of intimate acceptance and bonding. These soft but powerful sounds show a delicate touch and a sense of confidence that a restrained approach can still say volumes about a character’s mindset. Going this route allows “Who Is You?” and the entirety of Britell’s Moonlight compositions to serve as his greatest work.

But that doesn’t mean it’s all been downhill for Britell after Moonlight. On the contrary, his second collaboration with Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk, resulted in a collection of music that would be Britell’s crowning achievement as a composer if Moonlight didn’t exist. Tasked with telling a story that largely hinges on flashbacks to a passionate romance, Britell’s music combines a melancholy reflectiveness with the sounds that conjure up the dizzying sensation of being in love. Just listen to “Agape,” which features somber strings and piano music reflecting the sadness of loss. However, it also employs a swinging trumpet that just bursts with all the energy of someone whose heart is filled with affection.

Once again in a film score, Beale employs restraint that can still pack a mighty emotional wallop. Look no further for evidence of this on the Beale Street soundtrack than “Requiem,” which dedicates its first 35 seconds to piano keys being played one by one, with notable pauses in between each note. In those gaps, we can feel the pain Clementine (KiKi Layne) feels about having her lover, Alonzo (Stephan James) be stuck in prison. The pauses between wailing trumpets on the closing track “Philia” carry a similarly impactful quality and convey an aura of mourning. Even in the silent portions of his pieces, Britell is still leaving an impact on the listener.

Britell’s self-proclaimed decision to employ a heavy amount of bass in the score for Beale Street lends further distinctive identity to his music here, ditto the weaving of instruments associated with mid-20th-century jazz. Employing these tools lends Beale Street a remarkable sound that captures a cavalcade of complicated emotions, a perfect companion to the experiences of the movie's characters. Just as there is joy over an impending child even amidst the unspeakable sorrow of the innocent Alonzo being locked up in prison, so too does Britell’s score at once communicate anguish and wistful yearning often in the same track. The masterful mixture of so many different feelings is just one of countless unforgettable elements of his work here.

These productions feature the most impactful score of Britell’s career, with Succession, Moonlight, and Beale Street doubtlessly being among his very best achievements as a composer while The Big Short deserves mention as a breakthrough project that justifiably put him on the map as a musician to watch out for. Of course, there aren’t the only noteworthy scores Britell has delivered in his career. For instance, though his tracks are often overwhelmed by the film’s period-era needle drops, Britell still delivered strong work in the score for Cruella. The more extravagant and mainstream nature of the movie allowed Britell to indulge in enjoyable bursts of maximalist musical sensibilities while employing some of his go-to instruments, like the piano. Meanwhile, though the movie itself isn't especially noteworthy, Britell still did solid work on The King. This feature is especially notable since it allowed him to apply his classical music sensibilities not as a contrast to a modern-day yarn, but as a period-appropriate extension of a story set in the 15th century.

Still, Succession, Moonlight, and Beale Street represent the mighty peak of what Britell is capable of as a composer. Not only do they feature the kind of tones and instruments he’s partial to, but they often demonstrate his gift for combining the past and present in a musical form. Britell isn’t afraid to embrace modern technology or current hip-hop flourishes in his music, while his fascination with classical music helps him find new ways to explore the interior worlds of 21st-century characters. Some musicians may only look to here-and-now or yesteryear, but Britell sees the value in both eras and in combining them. In the process of melding these sensibilities so seamlessly, Britell concocts the kind of compositions that will doubtlessly stand the test of time.