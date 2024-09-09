Nicholas Galitzine has found his next project, and it might not be the one audiences are expecting. Deadline reports that popular actor has been cast in 100 Nights of Hero, an upcoming adaptation based on a tale as old as time. Galitzine will reportedly star in the movie as Manfred. The villain of this story has a clear goal in his mind, and it will take the hero's (no pun intended) entire force of will to keep from taking a love that doesn't belong to him.

100 Nights of Hero is a feminist take on the narrative established in One Thousand and One Nights. The project will tell the story of Cherry and Hero, two people who have fallen in love. But Cherry is unfortunately married to a character named Jerome. The husband doesn't care much about the union though, which is why he makes a bet with the villainous Manfred. If the antagonist manages to seduce Cherry within one-hundred nights, she has to go with him. It will be hero's task to save their romance before it's too late.

The romance and betrayal of 100 Nights of Hero will be directed by Julia Jackman. The filmmaker was selected by the studio after her directorial debut, Bonus Track, managed to make a good impression. The drama followed a teen who teamed up with the son of a famous singer in order to win a school talent show. The cute premise confirms that Jackman will handle 100 Nights of Hero with care and love for the genre. Mike Gilbert wrote the screenplay for Bonus Track, based on a story he came up with alongside Josh O'Connor.

Nicholas Galitzine's Successful Year

Close

Nicholas Galitzine has been enjoying what has turned out to be the best year of his career. A few months ago, he starred alongside Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You. The Prime Video release followed Hathaway's character as she had to take her daughter to see a boy band in concert. Unexpectedly, Solène happens to fall in love with Galitzine's charismatic singer, Hayes Campbell. The Idea of You was directed by Michael Showalter. The movie was based on the novel of the same name by Cathy Schulman.

And the Prime Video book adaptation isn't the only major project Galitzine has been attached to in recent memory. The actor is also set to play He-Man in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie. After many years of being stuck in development hell, the adaptation will be directed by Travis Knight. The filmmaker previously gave new life to the Transformers franchise thanks to Bumblebee, and now he's ready to bring popular characters such as He-Man and Skeletor to the big screen.

A release date hasn't been set for 100 Nights of Hero. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.