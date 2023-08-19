The Big Picture Director Matthew Lopez embraces the beautiful set pieces, elegant costumes, and talented cast members while bringing Casey Mcquiston's YA novel, Red, White and Royal Blue, to life on screen.

Nicholas Galitzine's performance in Handsome Devil highlighted his potential for future roles and showcased his ability to play a closeted character suffocated by his popularity.

Galitzine's versatility is evident in his roles in The Craft: Legacy and Cinderella, where he seamlessly adapts to entirely new personas and brings depth and vulnerability to his characters.

Garnering an ardent following a month after its release and a spot on the New York Times Bestseller list, Casey Mcquiston's YA novel, Red, White and Royal Blue, built a fantastical and lavish world that staged two of the most beloved characters in the YA romance universe. So when director Matthew Lopez acquired the task of bringing it to life on screen, he absolutely did not shy away from embracing beautiful set pieces, elegant costumes, and talented cast members. The film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as the sexy and outgoing son of the US President, Alex Claremont, and Nicholas Galitzine as the devilishly handsome and charming Prince Henry. Galitzine's performance certainly lived up to the "Sweetheart of Britain" standard, but it isn't the first time he has had to play a closeted character that is suffocated by his popularity. In 2017, Galitzine took on the role of a stereotypical "jock" who hid his sexuality in an Irish film, Handsome Devil. The movie showcased Galitzine's acting potential and highly influenced his later roles up until recently.

'Handsome Devil' Has a Predictable Plot But Fantastic Cast

Galitzine started his acting career on screen in 2014 but wasn't able to gain any real traction until his 2017 role as Conor in Handsome Devil. This Irish coming-of-age film follows a classic growing-up-blues storyline in a high school setting. Featuring standard archetypes of the shy outsider who geeks out on Bowie, a boisterous jock that is secretly queer, and an inspirational teacher that encourages everyone to be themselves, Handsome Devil is a predictable but eminently sweet comedy-drama. After a tumultuous beginning, Conor eventually strikes up a friendship with his polar opposite roommate Ned (Finn O'Shea), and together they explore their own identities amid the crowds of high school clichés. Aside from the awfully familiar storyline, the cast is what really gives this film its charm. This includes Andrew Scott's seamless transition from a stern teacher to an encouraging mentor and O'Shea's balance of edgy and sensitive that makes him a likable protagonist. Galitzine, in this case, perfects the moody demeanor and pouted lips of the school's prized rugby player who hints at some sort of inner turmoil. But Handsome Devil was simply a launch pad that highlighted Galitzine's potential for future roles.

Nicholas Galitzine Shows Off His Versatility in 'The Craft: Legacy' and 'Cinderella'

Galitzine's experience with jock-like and queer characters is certainly reflected in his later roles in the industry. After Handsome Devil, he landed a role in the 2020 soft reboot of the much-loved 1996 The Craft — The Craft: Legacy. Embodying the typical popular jock that revels in sexually harassing his female peers, Galitzine plays Timmy who ends up being the coven’s target. Instead of the '90s love spell, Timmy is subjected to what is essentially a “woke spell,” leading him to berate his friend about not taking consent seriously, call himself “cis-gendered” and just be all-around respectful to people. It is almost as if Galitzine just flicks a switch in himself and flawlessly adapts to his entirely new persona. But he really shines in Timmy’s coming-out scene. During a game of “two truths and a lie” with the coven members, Timmy suddenly yet poignantly reveals that he is bisexual without even saying the word. Brilliant writing paired with Galitzine’s vulnerability makes for a speech that speaks to the experience of many men that are pigeonholed by patriarchal expectations and are unable to explore nor express their sexuality. Galitzine’s history with playing a character that has experienced a similar inner conflict that translated into an overly-compensated heterosexual mask foreshadowed his success as Timmy in The Craft: Legacy.

Galitzine departs from his queer and macho role in Prime Video’s Cinderella (2021), where we see him sing and court Cinderella (Camila Cabello) as Prince Robert. According to an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Galitzine had actually been vying for a Disney prince role for a while, and after being unsuccessful multiple times, he “[swore] off princes for a little bit” until he landed Prince Robert. His previous roles have involved characters struggling with the pressure of popularity and the expectation to fit into a specific box, which naturally feeds into a role in royalty (yet to a grander scale admittedly). 2022's Purple Hearts saw Galitzine stepping back into a gendered role. As a love-struck military soldier, Luke, he plays a character who is navigating the strict environment and pressure of the army. Whatever the character asks of him, Galitzine manages to make them dynamic and individualized, humanizing each one by subtly weaving in their hopes, fears, flaws, and dreams in his expressions and temperament.

Galitzine's Earlier Roles Prepared Him for 'Red, White, and Royal Blue'

Red, White, and Royal Blue’s Prince Henry is essentially an amalgamation of Galitzine’s previous roles. His true identity and public identity are always in conflict, often having to resort to secret rendezvouses and a holistic public denial of his real self. As if being a public figure wasn’t enough, Prince Henry also has to navigate the nuances of royal life and adhere to the strict guidelines of traditional values and expectations. Like Conor and Timmy, his sexuality is smothered by traditional views but once again, as a prince, the stakes are expanded from their local neighborhood to his entire nation – actually, make that the entire world. It’s as if all of Galitzine’s prior experience has culminated in this particular role, allowing him to take his previous skills and talents to new heights on this extravagant set.

Galitzine’s confident performance as Prince Henry and his quiet allusions to an internal conflict is reminiscent of his previous role as Conor in Handsome Devil. Both characters have an almost impenetrable exterior and are acutely cognizant of their seemingly effortless actions. Yet they both have moments where their masks slip fleetingly, exhibiting a raw vulnerability mixed with a melancholy that only a secret can incite. Aside from the more emotionally-driven scenes, Galitzine also plays into the uplifting and light humor sprinkled throughout both films. First written into a YA novel and then into a film script, Prince Henry had all the makings for a sensitive and likable character, but it was Galatzine that brought him to life. The successful portrayal of Prince Henry is well and truly attributed to Galitzine’s acting skills but also to the roles that led him here, starting with Handsome Devil.