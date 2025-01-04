The transition from being a child star to a legitimate adult actor is challenging, as many of these performers have to completely reconfigure their image to be taken seriously. Nicholas Hoult delivered two of the greatest child performances of the 21st century with About a Boy and The Weather Man, but he was able to prove himself as an actor to watch by working with ambitious filmmakers like Matthew Vaughn, Yorgos Lanthimos, and George Miller. Hoult has been somewhat absent from the big screen in the last few years, as much of his time was spent giving a hilarious performance on the underrated Hulu historical comedy The Great. However, 2024 proved why Hoult is one of the most versatile actors of his generation, thanks to the work that he did in Juror #2, The Order, Nosferatu, and The Garfield Movie.

Nicholas Hoult Has Given Some of the Year’s Best Performances

While he has certainly been saddled with a lot of responsibility in his past work, Hoult was tasked with being the lead in what may be Clint Eastwood’s final film in Juror #2. An old-fashioned courtroom drama, the film stars Hoult as a journalist who is required to perform jury duty, but ends up discovering that he may have been involved in the crime. Hoult is able to capture the weight of responsibility that is placed upon a flawed, yet well-intentioned man; while his character is a former addict who has worked to rectify his past issues, he’s also preparing to become a father, and wants to ensure that his wife (Zoey Deutch) is comfortable. Eastwood doesn’t offer any clear indication as to how the audience should feel, and Hoult is able to capture the ambiguity of the role in a way that makes its inconclusive ending even more exciting to think about. It is a shame that Warner Brothers did not give Juror #2 a wide theatrical rollout before releasing it on Max, because more attention could have led Hoult to being a serious contender for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Although he was certainly quite intimidating in both The Favourite and Mad Max: Fury Road, Hoult gave what is easily his most terrifying performance to date in The Order, a true crime thriller in which he plays the white supremacist Bob Matthews. Radical far-right extremism is a subject that is difficult to capture on screen, but the most interesting choice that Hoult makes in The Order is to show that Matthews considers himself to be a family man. Despite committing himself to a doctrine of hatred, Matthews is quite charismatic, and shows an ability to manipulate more susceptible members of his community into becoming more aggressive. It’s not a scene-chewing performance at all, as Hoult shows the pure terror of evil being able to hide in plain sight. Despite the inherent likeability that has always made him such a compelling star, Hoult is able to become completely detestable in The Order.

Hoult Improves Every Project He’s Involved In

If his work in the X-Men and Mad Max franchises has proven anything, it’s that Hoult is able to retain his individuality within franchise films that feature sprawling ensembles. Robert Eggers’ latest horror film Nosferatu is the third version of the story, as it was also adapted by F.W. Muranu in 1922, and Werner Herzog in 1979. Considering that those films featured iconic interpretations of the character Thomas Hutter, it was always going to be a challenge for Hoult to live up to the precedent set by Gustav von Wangenheim and Bruno Ganz, respectively. However, he was able to show the weasley, shallow nature of the character, and even added some comic relief to one of the darker horror films in recent memory.

Hoult is able to elevate films that don’t work otherwise, which was particularly true this year with The Garfield Movie. The latest adaptation of the iconic comic strip character retained none of the sarcasm and wit that made it so iconic, as it aimed for easy jokes aimed at very young kids. However, Hoult was able to insert some genuine heart into the film with his interpretation of Jon, and certainly put more effort into the story than Chris Pratt’s lazy rendition of the titular feline. This ability to heighten the quality of his films speaks highly to Hoult’s work ethic; while it is unclear if James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot will be great, it’s safe to assume that Hoult’s version of Lex Luthor will be worth remembering.

