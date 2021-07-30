Nicholas Hoult is joining Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming film The Menu. The new movie from Searchlight Pictures will also reunite several members of the Succession creative team. Executive producer Mark Mylod will direct the film, from a screenplay written by Will Tracey and Seth Reiss. Tracey wrote the fantastic "Tern Haven" episode of Succession, where the Roys head to the Pierces family home to persuade them to sell. Reiss is a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers, so it seems like we'll have an interesting mix of tones to work from. Succession executive producer Adam McKay will also produce, alongside Betsy Koch from their Hyperobject Industries.

The film is a dark comedy thriller that follows a young couple (presumably Hoult and Taylor-Joy), who travel to a remote island and eat at an exclusive restaurant. On the opulent menu, they find that the chef has prepared some shocking surprises. The logline is suitably obscure in both an interesting and weird way. With the amount of creative talent behind the screen and in front, it certainly seems like one to watch. Emma Stone was originally cast in Taylor-Joy's role, and was replaced earlier this summer. Previously announced cast members include Ralph Fiennes and Hong Chau.

Hoult recently starred in Taylor Sheridan's Those Who Wish Me Dead, alongside Angelina Jolie and Aiden Gillen. Additionally, he is currently attached to The Great's second season with Elle Fanning. Hoult received rave reviews for his portrayal of Peter III, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. The Hulu series has added Gillian Anderson as Catherine the Great's mother for the second season.

With new casting information announced in the past few months, The Menu is sure to head into production shortly. And in happier news, at least we have a new trailer for Succession's third season to rewatch until we get a release date.

