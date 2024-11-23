British actor Nicholas Hoult has been working professionally since he was six years old, turning in terrific performances across a range of mediums and genres. Beginning his career as a child star, he quickly proved his ability to take on diverse roles, from indie dramas to blockbuster franchises. Since then, Hoult has continued to expand his emotional depth, comedic timing, and talent for transformation, allowing him to slip into characters as diverse as The Menu's Tyler and Mad Max's Nux.

Hoult is set to appear in several hyped movies in the coming months, including The Order, Nosferatu, and Superman: The Legacy. With this in mind, now is as good a time as any to reflect on his filmography to date. Here are Hoult's best movies, from About a Boy to X-Men. These films not only underline his adaptability but also reflect Hoult's commitment to choosing roles that challenge and push him.

10 'Tolkien' (2019)

Directed by Dome Karukoski

Image via 20th Century Fox

"Imagination is the only weapon in the war against reality." Hoult leads this biopic as a young J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. In particular, the movie focuses on Tolkien's deep bonds with his friends in the Tea Club and Barrovian Society, his romance with Edith Bratt (Lily Collins), and the harrowing experiences of World War I that profoundly influenced his work.

This is one of Hoult's subtler performances. He shines in the quieter moments, convincingly conveying Tolkien's internal conflicts and burgeoning artistic vision. He provides the movie with its emotional anchor. As a whole, Tolkien is solid while also falling a little short of its potential, sticking to the period playbook without breaking any new ground (other than the neat way it weaves fantastical elements into the visuals). That said, fans of the author's fantasy world are likely to find it interesting.

9 'Warm Bodies' (2013)

Directed by Jonathan Levine

Image Via Summit Entertainment

A fun reinvention of the zombie flick, Warm Bodies features Hoult as R, a zombie grappling with the remnants of his humanity in a world ravaged by an undead apocalypse. He forms a connection with Julie (Teresa Palmer), a living human. This bond reignites his sense of self and offering hope for a world overrun by despair.

The film flips the zombie genre on its head, fusing it with rom-com elements and reinvigorating it much like Shaun of the Dead did a decade earlier. Some dubbed the result a "zom-rom-com". It's not a perfect movie, but it's definitely enjoyable, bursting with sweetness and humor. On the acting side, Hoult deserves props for his committed performance, including his lurching zombie gait and posture, which reportedly took a lot of practice. He also nails the voice-over, providing many of the film's best jokes.

8 'About a Boy' (2002)

Directed by Chris and Paul Weitz

Image via Universal Pictures

"No man is an island." Hoult had his first significant film role in this comedy-drama, playing Marcus, an awkward yet endearing boy whose friendship with self-absorbed bachelor Will (Hugh Grant) changes both their lives. Marcus, dealing with a difficult home life and relentless bullying, seeks solace in Will, who initially wants nothing to do with him. Their dynamic is both humorous and heartfelt.

Hoult's performance here is remarkably mature for his age (he was 13 when it premiered). He comes across as natural and believable, especially in the voice-over. The part gained him significant attention and helped pave the way for the roles that would follow. Grant is likewise terrific in his part, channeling Cary Grant and delivering his comedic lines with pitch-perfect timing. Despite a predictable finale (and perhaps a little too much sentimentality), About a Boy is a fundamentally charming film that unsurprisingly resonated with audiences.

RENT ON APPLE TV

7 'The Banker' (2020)

Directed by George Nolfi

Image via Apple TV

The Banker explores the real-life story of Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), two Black entrepreneurs in 1960s America who enlist Matt Steiner (Hoult) to pose as the face of their real estate empire. From here, the movie plays out in fairly standard period drama fashion, holding back from the kind of boldness that might have made it stand out, but the strong lead performances compensate for a lot.

Mackie and Jackson have a great dynamic, bouncing off each other energetically. It's fun to watch them hustling and outsmarting their opponents, despite facing significant obstacles. Hoult also does a lot with the relatively little the script gives him. He's believable as someone grappling with the prejudices of his time. The finished product is a serviceable drama that benefits significantly from being based on fact.

6 'The Menu' (2022)

Directed by Mark Mylod

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The Menu is a deliciously acerbic dark comedy from the mind of Mark Mylod, who directed most of Succession's big episodes. Hoult co-stars as Tyler, a self-absorbed foodie who brings his girlfriend Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) to an exclusive dining experience led by the enigmatic Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). As the night unfolds, it becomes clear that this is no ordinary dinner, with mayhem and death soon following.

Hoult's performance is both comedic and cringe-worthy, equal parts pretentious and oblivious. His obsessive admiration for Slowik and blind devotion to the art of fine dining prove his undoing. Though all the actors here are overshadowed by Fiennes' towering villain performance (almost on par with Voldemort), Hoult is still enjoyable, and more than willing to make himself look stupid on-screen. By contrast, Taylor-Joy provides the sensible everywoman, the stand-in for the audience.

5 'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Image via 20th Century Fox

X-Men: First Class chronicles the formation of the X-Men during the 1960s, focusing on the budding friendship between Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik Lensherr (Michael Fassbender) as they lead a team of young mutants. Hoult steps into the role of Hank McCoy, aka Beast, a brilliant scientist grappling with his mutation that gives him both extraordinary agility and an unsettlingly animalistic appearance.

Director Matthew Vaughn injects a ton of fresh energy into the franchise with this one. Vaughn confidently fuses blockbuster entertainment with a surprisingly thoughtful script. He's assisted by a game cast, Holt among them. The actor looks like he had a lot of fun with the part, which makes for a noteworthy performance.