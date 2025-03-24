After barely escaping the curse of Nosferatu with his life, Nicholas Hoult has landed his next role. This time, the actor will be receiving a crash course in action perfection as he leads the cast of David Leitch’s upcoming bank heist film, which is backed by Amazon MGM Studios. As of right now, the untitled movie has yet to reveal plot details, but with Leitch behind the camera, we already know that the production will be overflowing with high-octane sequences and next-level stunt performances. Set for a cinematic release ahead of what we would imagine being a streaming drop on Prime Video, the movie’s screenplay is the latest to come from Mark Bianculli (Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector). In addition to Amazon MGM Studios, Leitch and Kelly McCormick will be producing under their 87North banner alongside Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum for Imagine.

News broke just a little over one month ago that Leitch had his eyes set on the bank heist-centered project, and it seems that things are quickly picking up steam. Sources close to The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Bianculli’s script brings the genre into the 21st century, with the group of criminals bragging about their heists on social media. In turn, their gloating catches the eye of law enforcement officials, who always seem to be one step behind the professional conmen. Right now, it isn’t totally clear whether Hoult will be the leader of the crime syndicate or one of the troubled officers stuck inside a never-ending game of cat and mouse.

What Has Nicholas Hoult Been Up To?