The cast for director Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is growing even more extensive as an exclusive report via Deadline has revealed that Nicholas Hoult is in talks to star in the newest adaptation of the classic horror film under Focus Features. No details about the role that Hoult will be playing have been revealed.

He joins previously announced cast members, which include Bill Skarsgård (It), who is attached to portray the titular vampire, and Lily-Rose Depp (The King). While specific details of the film remain under wraps, it's been reported that the new rendition of the classic movie will follow the same story beats as the original. The film will take place in 19th century Germany and centers on the ancient titular vampire and his obsession with a young woman (Depp), who he stalks, bringing untold horror into her life.

The film will be a passion project for the director, who has been attempting to get it off the ground for several years. Now with Nosferatu finally on its way, the iconic horror figure can terrify a new generation of audiences. Alongside directing the film, Eggers also pens the screenplay for Nosferatu and also serves as a producer of the project with Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus. With the original film's established legacy in the horror genre and a talented director at the helm of a new adaptation, Nosferatu may be the next big horror film for fans to look forward to when it releases sometime in the near future.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' Casts Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp

The original Nosferatu film was initially released in 1922 as an unofficial adaptation of BramStoker's Dracula novel before copies of the movie were ordered to be destroyed after a lawsuit from the author's widow. Despite attempts to suppress the film, Nosferatu remains an iconic film in the horror genre and continues to achieve modern acclaim for its striking imagery and eerie tone. The film's popularity led to a remake in 1979, titled Nosferatu the Vampyre, by director Werner Herzog and was also well by critics. The original movie was revisited in 2000 with the release of Shadow of the Vampire, which depicts the making of the 1922 film in a fictionalized account where the crew begins to suspect that the actor portraying Count Orlok is a real vampire.

Alongside Nosferatu, Hoult will also be sinking his teeth into another vampire flick next year with the release of Renfield, where he will portray the titular servant to Count Dracula, played by Nicolas Cage. The horror-comedy will be released in theaters on April 14, 2023. Other upcoming projects that Hoult is attached to include in The Menu with Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, and Garfield, an animated film based on the classic character.

With the film still in development, no official release date for Nosferatu has been set yet.