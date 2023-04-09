If it seems like Nicholas Hoult has already been around for decades, consistently ranging from solid to great whenever he pops up in anything, that’s only because it’s true. Right from 2002’s About a Boy, 12-year-old Hoult comfortably earned laughs opposite A-listers Hugh Grant, Toni Collette, and Rachel Weisz in scene after scene, never becoming a weak link or subpar scene partner. This whole article could easily devolve into a list of reasons why About a Boy is a great movie, so just go watch it and it will be left at that! Being good at selling jokes as a pre-teen doesn’t always translate to success in adulthood, though, so Hoult still being funny over 20 years later is pretty respectable, for a number of reasons.

While his penchant for comedy has really been right there all along, Hoult’s post-About a Boy roles were often dramedy or straight drama (well, in the case of A Single Man, gay drama), an understandable route for a young actor trying to establish himself as capable of non-comedic roles for adults. One of those dramedy kinds of roles he had early on was actually the first time he acted opposite Nicolas Cage, 2005’s The Weather Man, in which Hoult played Cage’s teenage son. Their relationship has definitely changed from the father/son pairing of 18 years ago into more of a master/servant back and forth in Renfield, but it’s likely hard to be one’s own man when Count Dracula has other plans in mind.

Nicholas Hoult Grows Into His Funny Bone

After a few years of semi-dramas and shedding as much of his childhood image as possible, helped along by shedding his clothes and having a go at some sex scenes on Skins, Hoult found continued success in several action movies. Clash of the TItans, Beast in several X-Men films, Jack the Giant Slayer, and Mad Max: Fury Road, easily the best of the bunch, had Hoult showing off muscles and engaging in various fisticuffs (with future The Menu costar Anya Taylor-Joy also joining the Mad Max world in the forthcoming Furiosa). In spite of quite a few action films under his belt, the action hero thing doesn’t seem to be his best shade. He managed to wring out some laughs here and there, but the parts and films weren’t inherently comedic. Warm Bodies, the zom-rom-com where Hoult played a zombie in love, was Hoult’s most comedic film during his action movie years. Despite the fact he barely got to speak and the story took place in a post-apocalyptic setting, it was actually a pretty good showcase for him. He got to lean into his eyes and face (and grunts!) to sell the comedy and heart of the situation, which obviously worked well as the movie was a respectable hit at the box office in addition to being well-received by audiences and critics alike. So, while action movies yielded the bigger box office, they didn't really give Hoult much of a chance to show off one of his best traits: the funny bone.

His next comedy, 2018’s The Favourite, is definitely not for everyone, but a dark (and very British) period-piece comedy still counts. For the target audience it likely doesn’t get any better, which all the awards and award nominations go a long way at making clear. The Favourite was more a showcase for the amazing Olivia Coleman, Emma Stone, and Weisz (in a little About a Boy reunion with Hoult), but his smaller part here surely led to the Peter III of Russia role on Hulu’s The Great. That series, which sees Hoult clearly having a good time portraying Catherine’s scheming and casually murderous, yet still rather sexy husband, is soon seeing the debut of its third season, so it also worked out pretty well for Hoult. There’s also last year’s The Menu, a surprise success that’s already achieved cult-classic status among many. Hoult again manages to sell the humor of any given situation or character, this one being an obsessive foodie who has very much so gone off the deep end. From his elation while compulsively taking photos of his awe-inspiring food to mild panic upon thinking he’s upset Chef (Ralph Fiennes) in even the slightest of ways, Hoult reliably makes the pitch black humor of everything more a focus than anything else. His character learns a very hard life lesson at one point and, even at his most dejected, Hoult seems to remember the comedy (however it’s taken by the viewer) of this outlandish scenario still comes first.

Nicholas Hoult Bites Into Comedy

All that brings him to Renfield, which looks to be a great addition to Hoult’s comedic filmography as well as perhaps the point when his comedy stylings as a leading man are embraced. He’s been reliably supporting other actors for years now, but maybe in his 30s Nicholas Hoult has finally earned the chance to be a funny guy all his own. Promos suggest Renfield will be a fun time at the movies thanks, in no small part, to Hoult nailing the role. The screenwriter and director have a solid enough track record of delivering, too, so all signs point to Hoult having some fun material to showcase some leading man laughs. Seasoned actors often say comedy is harder to deliver on than drama, and if that’s true then Hoult has made it seem like a cakewalk with his many roles that bring the funny.

He’s stretched his wings with many dramas, as well as demonstrated his action-chops on Fury Road, but there’s just something about Hoult’s line readings that give him that ability to sell a joke where there maybe wasn’t one in the first place. Many of his characters contrast Hoult’s wide-eyed innocence with some very adult circumstances to humorous results, and it’s not too long now before Renfield becomes another shining example of just why Hoult is so funny and watchable with a long career ahead of him.