What do Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Daniel Kaluuya, and Patrick Wilson all have in common? They are all considered "Scream Kings." This is a term for an actor who is particularly known for their roles in the horror genre. Typically, they will be the characters that you directly root for against the antagonist of the piece, such as Kaluuya's Chris in Get Out and Wilson's Ed Warren in The Conjuring. Though Skarsgård's Scream King status is arguably gained more from the number of monsters he has played rather than his more sympathetic roles in films like Barbarian, it is also a testament to how variety can play a big part in what makes a Scream King.

With these factors in mind, we should be adding Nicholas Hoult to the list, with Nosferatu being the final nail in the coffin, pun very much intended. Not only has Hoult shined in the genre throughout his entire career, eliciting varied audience reactions from sympathy to rage, but his ability to adapt to different nuances within the genre, as well as portray complex and evolving characters, means he has successfully earned the title of Scream King just as much as any of the other actors mentioned.

Nicholas Hoult Has Been Excelling in Horror Since 'Warm Bodies'