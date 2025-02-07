Nicholas Hoult teased his interpretation of Lex Luthor at his panel today at Orlando's MegaCon convention. He also lavished praise on James Gunn's interpretation of the character, who will make his debut this summer in Superman. Collider was on the scene to capture Hoult's musings.

Hoult talked about Luthor's philosophical objection to Superman, who will be played in the film by David Corenswet:

If someone had ultimate power and the ability to do anything, then what happens when what he does doesn’t align with everyone’s belief of what is right?

He went on to praise Gunn's interpretation of the character, but wouldn't reveal too much about the upcoming film, which Gunn both wrote and directed:

I love the way James Gunn writes this character. I think it’s very fun and very smart. I won’t give too much away.

You'll just have to see for yourself when Superman premieres in theaters July 11, 2025.

Who Is Lex Luthor?