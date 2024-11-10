It's great that people are actually seeing Juror #2 despite its minuscule release strategy as it means people are taking the chance to see Nicholas Hoult once again perform his best trick: being a pathetic loser. Anybody who's seen that film knows how much its success comes from Hoult squirming in plain sight with the realization of how badly he's dug himself into trouble, fully reckoning with how screwed he is. Hoult has made himself a surprising it-boy of 21st-century Hollywood, and he's done so by crafting an image few actors would want to embrace. Actors' egos are frequently (allegedly) fragile. Hoult's must be made of titanium, given how often he's risked embarrassment by playing a vast array of beta boys.

Hoult Showed How to Graduate From Loser to Hero

After making his mark on television with Skins, Hoult moved into bigger mainstream blockbusters with his involvement in both the X-Men franchise and Mad Max: Fury Road, in which he played characters who allowed themselves to be defined by their worst anxieties and impulses, only to go through character arcs where they become more self-actualized. In X-Men: First Class, Hank McCoy lets his insecurity over his mutated feet drive him to inject himself with an alleged cure, only to have his body grow more animalistic with blue fur covering him, and he learns to embrace his mutations as an asset.

In Fury Road, Nux was raised to be brainwashed in service to Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), seeking to annihilate himself so that he may be reborn in Valhalla. Similar to Hank, Nux learns how to deprogram himself by helping Max (Tom Hardy) and Furiosa (Charlize Theron) save Joe's wives from slavery, becoming the film's soul and one of the most emotionally dynamic performances of Hoult's career. Nux is vital to Hoult's trajectory, as it showed that he could take seemingly villainous characters and make you understand how they became that way and how to bring them to a healthier place. Once Hoult crossed that threshold, he evolved again by flipping that back onto the audience in more aggressive ways.

Hoult Hit New Heights As Selfish Narcissists

Hoult reached new heights of his tapestry of loserdom by aligning himself with writer Tony McNamara, who wrote him two of the best roles of his career in The Favourite and The Great, so similar in makeup that they feel like companion characters. In The Favourite, he's Harley, the ultimate sassy prig who can barely mask his contempt for everyone around him and is most concerned with which woman he'll next have sex with and straight-up bullying whoever he wants. In The Great, he's the Russian emperor Peter, a flamboyant narcissist with severe parental issues and a fragile ego that's deeply tied up in his "massive cock" (his words) and his voracious appetite for life.

Harley and Peter represent the two extremes Hoult is willing to go to in his approach to being the worst person ever. Harley is pure comic relief, and we relish him ruining other people's days, while Peter gradually becomes a nuanced portrayal of damaged masculinity and how someone can actually grow past that mindset into a more mature man. These roles get to what is central to Hoult's success as these characters: how his boyish charm and sense of decor make him seem much better off than he actually is, and we resent him for treating his natural gifts with such lack of care.

With that in mind, no recent role fits that bill better than as the pretentious food snob Tyler in The Menu, a first-ballot Hall of Fame d-bag. He openly treats his date, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), like trash, and knowingly brings her to a place where she was intended to die, just for the sake of being able to dine at an exclusive restaurant. He carries himself like an expert and constantly couches his reaction to each food in faux-intellectual jargon, but has no authentic reaction to any of it. He's so surrounded by a cloud of smog that it's utterly delicious to see him shrivel under the pressure of proving himself to his hero, Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). Hoult has never been funnier, truly degrading himself to an admirable degree.

Hoult Won't Stop Being a Loser Anytime Soon

Close

Nicholas Hoult has been on a heater with his capitalizing on loser characters, and we should all be thankful. It was so much fun to see him in Renfield as an immensely lovable simp who learns how to quit his abusive daddy, Dracula (Nicolas Cage). Now, Juror #2 has him buried in the self-created optics of guilt. If we see his upcoming projects, this streak won't stop, as this year alone, he has Nosferatu coming out, where he's in hysterics over getting cucked by the titular vampire, Sign me up.

Next year, we'll see his version of Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman, and I can't think of anything that screams "loser" more than being the smartest billionaire on Earth and still being insecure over a very nice man who can fly and shoot lasers out of his eyes. I would adore it if Hoult made him the most pathetic and downright spineless version of the character we've yet seen, one who underlines how much his public image of stoic gravitas really is just a performance. I think Hoult has the guts to do that.

6 10 Juror #2 Release Date October 30, 2024 Director Clint Eastwood Runtime 114 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Jonathan A. Abrams

Juror #2 is in theaters now.

GET TICKETS HERE