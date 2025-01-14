Like a lot of people, Nicholas Hoult is headed to Florida for the winter. The Juror #2 star is coming to MegaCon Orlando, which will run from February 6-9, 2025. The convention made the announcement via their official Twitter account.

Hoult will be in attendance at the convention on Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8 only. With Hoult set to take up the bald pate and nefarious mien of Lex Luthor, MegaCon has several other stars from previous DC Comics screen adaptations in attendance, including Grant Gustin and Candice Patton (The Flash), Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance, and Laura Vandervoort (Smallville), Stephen Amell, Willa Holland, and Emily Bett Richards (Arrow), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch (Superman and Lois), and Dean Cain (Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman). The show will also feature Hoult's fellow Lex Luthor Michael Rosenbaum, who played the character on Smallville. Tickets to the show are now available at FanExpoHQ.com.

Who Is Nicholas Hoult?