Nicholas Hoult continues to rise in skill and star power, making him an exciting actor to watch. He got his start way back with About a Boy and Skins before taking on a diverse range of roles in the early 2010s. His filmography continues to get more interesting; just last year, he had major roles in both the Clint Eastwood courtroom drama Juror #2 and Robert Eggers's vampire opus Nosferatu.

Hoult's cinematic tastes are similarly eclectic, ranging from animation and horror to introspective dramas and kung fu classics. He's named some of his favorites in interviews and during his recent visit to the Criterion closet. This list will discuss some of his most intriguing recommendations. Odds are, Hoult's fans will enjoy a few of them just as much as he does.

10 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Directed by Wong Kar-wai

Image via Universal Pictures

"He remembers those vanished years." In the Mood for Love is a melancholy masterpiece about unspoken emotions, longing glances, and a love not acted upon. It focuses on Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung) and Su Li-zhen (Maggie Cheung), two neighbors in 1960s Hong Kong who discover that their respective spouses are having an affair. Their story is told through gorgeous cinematography, bathing the film in rich, saturated colors that heighten its dreamlike quality.

The meticulous recreation of that time and place is also impressive and immersive. The result is one of the most visually striking and quietly affecting movies of the 2000s. It's director Wong Kar-wai's masterpiece, going on to influence filmmakers like Sofia Coppola and Barry Jenkins. "Probably one of the most beautiful movies ever," Hoult said of it. "This movie I watched because Tom Ford recommended it to me because he got a lot of inspiration from this for the soundtrack of A Single Man."