Nicholas Hoult is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Renfield. Coming from Universal Picture’s Dark Universe, the movie features Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Hoult as his titular lackey. The horror-comedy upholds the plight of Renfield who is attempting to escape his relationship with his toxic boss and creates ample room for comedic instances. Now, Hoult is going to transition from one vampire universe to another with Robert Eggers’ long-awaited movie Nosferatu, the actor has recently spoken about his juggling two completely different kinds of films in the genre.

Based on the 1922 silent film of the same name Eggers' upcoming Nosferatu will follow the story of a young woman in 19th-century Germany who is stalked by a vampire, bringing untold horror. Hoult is joined by the likes of Bill Skarsgård and Willem Dafoe among others. Hoult recently told Collider that he's "very excited by what [Robert Eggers is] creating and his version of Nosferatu. I know it's a film that he's been wanting to make since he was eight years old. He did a play of it in school and directed that, and to see his vision come to life is really special."

What is Nosferatu About?

The original silent film itself is loosely based on the 1897 novel Dracula, directed by F. W. Murnau and the movie was heavily inspired by German Expressionism. It is considered an influential masterpiece of cinema and the horror genre. Coming right out of Renfield, Hoult told Total Film he wasn’t looking to delve back into the genre. He revealed, "Honestly, I wasn't looking to go back into the vampire world again.” Further praising Eggers’ vision he said, “But his style and tone are just so completely the opposite of this film, and I'm such a fan of his work that I'm excited to be in his world and watching him and learning from him. I think the film could be really special, so I'm excited for people to see it."

Nicholas Hoult on Working With Robert Eggers

During Collider's recent conversation with Hoult and Cage for Renfield, Hoult had high praise for Eggers' directorial vision saying, "Robert Eggers, I think, is one of the most exceptional, brilliant directors we have at the moment, and his approach to storytelling, his approach to being authentic and true, and the way he designs shots and tells the story are just remarkable." Nosferatu is currently filming, and Hoult revealed that it's being shot on 35mm film with certain vintage lenses.

Eggers is well known to have made the horror flick The Witch, and the historical thriller The Northman as well as The Lighthouse, a drama starring Robert Pattinson and Dafoe. His distinct taste and aesthetic make him a unique director, but he's inspired many other filmmakers along the way. It remains to be seen how Nosferatu shapes up, but as Hoult mentioned it certainly has a lot of potential. The movie will see Hault as Thomas Hutter and will be joined by Skarsgård as Count Orlok, Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz, Simon McBurney as Herr Knock and Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers.

Hoult can be seen in Renfield which is in theaters now. You can check out the trailer below: