Nicholas Hoult is no stranger to comic book films. In X-Men: First Class, he made his debut as Hank McCoy, also known as Beast, and was recently cast as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's upcoming Superman starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Milly Alcock, and Frank Grillo, to name a few. But it turns out that Hoult was in the running for another major comic book role: Batman. Hoult was one of the numerous actors in consideration for the lead in The Batman, though Robert Pattinson ended up donning the Dark Knight's cape for Matt Reeves. How did Hoult find out he lost the gig? Well, it's both hilarious and heartbreaking.

Nicholas Hoult Learned About Robert Pattinson's Batman Casting on the Radio

Hoult was a guest on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he talked about his ill-fated Batman test. As it turns out, Hoult was in his car when he heard that Pattinson had been cast:

“I remember a week before we did the Batman test, I was driving in my car and I had the radio on and they were talking on the radio about how Rob was going to be the new Batman. And I was like, ‘It’s not confirmed yet! I’m auditioning next weekend. Like, give me a chance.’”

Though Hoult said that he enjoyed Pattinson's portrayal of Batman, he admitted that losing out on the role was "an emotional blow." Hoult's confession is completely understandable, especially when you factor in how big of a character Batman is. Batman is one of the three biggest superheroes in the world, next to Superman and Spider-Man. For a lot of actors, playing an iconic hero like Batman would be a dream come true.

Nicholas Hoult Auditioned To Play Superman for James Gunn

While it's exciting that Hoult landed the role of Lex Luthor, he originally auditioned to play the Man of Steel himself. Though the role eventually went to David Corenswet, Hoult said on Happy Sad Confused that Gunn had caught word of what happened with the Batman situation, and was also impressed enough to offer him a different role in the film:

“James Gunn is such a fantastic director and I was so excited by what he was building at DC...When we spoke…because they knew I had been through [the Batman] process, they didn’t want me to necessarily have to go through that again. That was very kind of them. There was an element of them being like, ‘We like you as an actor. We want you to be in this world.’”

Hoult's filmography might have already proven that he is the perfect fit for Lex Luthor. He tends to play entitled, snobby, and downright losers in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Menu, which dovetails perfectly with Luthor's characterization. What else best describes a man who has more money than God and the influence to truly change the world, yet spends his time trying to kill the world's greatest superhero? Superman put it best in All-Star Superman: "If it had truly mattered to you, Luthor, you could have saved the world years ago."

Nicholas Hoult's Role in Clint Eastwood's 'Juror #2' Proves He Would've Been a Great Batman

If you're wondering what Nicholas Hoult as Batman would have looked like, his recent role in Juror #2 offers a glimpse. Juror #2 is the story of a trial that takes a left turn when Hoult's character, Justin, learns that he might be responsible for the death of a woman, rather than her accused husband. Therefore, he starts trying to sway the other jurors to try and vote "not guilty" for the accused, while working to keep his secret safe.

This type of duality is what Batman exceeds at, and Hoult is great at masking Justin's guilt. A scene where the jurors are driven out to the crime scene is a masterclass in facial acting, as he goes through a multitude of emotions in seconds. One has to wonder if he had a similar reaction when he learned Pattinson scored the part of Batman.

The Batman is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

