The cast of James Gunn's hotly anticipated Superman features several actors who are already familiar with the comic book genre, having appeared in one or more films and/or television series based on DC and Marvel Comics. One such performer is Nicholas Hoult. After a four-film stint as X-Men member Henry “Hank” McCoy/Beast, the British star is set to step into the role of Superman’s archenemy, Lex Luthor. But it’s a role outside of the world of superheroes that best demonstrates why he is a strong choice to play the iconic villain. Hoult appeared in the 2024 film The Order as Bob Mathews, a real-life white supremacist who led the terrorist group referred to by the title, and his terrifying performance features similarities with modern depictions of Lex in comics and other media, emphasizing that Hoult is capable of crafting an antagonist that can pose a considerable threat to the Man of Steel.

Nicholas Hoult Plays a Real-Life Terrorist in 'The Order'

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Based on the 1989 book The Silent Brotherhood: The Chilling Inside Story of America's Violent, Anti-Government Militia Movement, The Order depicts the titular group’s clashes with the FBI in the 1980s, which culminated with Mathews’ death during a fiery shootout before he could complete his plans to mount a white nationalist revolution. Mathews and The Order are influenced by The Turner Diaries, a white nationalist novel that provides instruction on overthrowing governments and provoking race war. The film’s postscript notes that the book has similarly inspired many later terrorist events, including the storming of the capitol on January 6, 2021.

Nicholas Hoult's Bob Matthews in 'The Order' Is Similar to Lex Luthor

The Order is filled with strong performances, but Hoult’s is arguably the most startlingly effective, given how thoroughly the likable actor disappears into the detestable role of Mathews. He does exceptional work of highlighting Mathews’ fanatical devotion to his racist doctrine, which is rooted in twisted interpretations of Christianity, even as he defies some of the other ideals of his so-called faith by committing adultery.

These hypocritical qualities and his immense hatred demonstrate how weak the character is morally and emotionally, but he is shown to be a calculatingly effective criminal, inspiring his followers with speeches that are charismatic (despite being ideologically perverse) and that prey on their vulnerabilities. He also constructs heists and terrorist attacks in ways that allow him to stay one step ahead of the FBI. Hoult’s on-screen confidence makes the character a convincing match against the similarly capable law enforcement characters, themselves played excellently by fellow cast members Jude Law, Tye Sheridan, and Jurnee Smollett. This contradictory mix of precision and irrational rage is a key part of the character of Lex Luthor.

Lex Luthor's Character Has Evolved Over the Years in Movies, TV, and Comics