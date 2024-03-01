Nicholas Ray was an influential American director active between the late 1940s and early '70s. His most famous movies are the brooding dramas Bigger than Life and Rebel Without a Cause, the latter widely considered the defining performance by James Dean. Aesthetically, Ray made bold use of color and frenetic, radical editing. In terms of themes, he frequently engaged with outsider characters and the constraints of society. This is reflected in his personal and professional life. For example, he was fiercely independent and notorious for clashing with the studios.

Most of Ray's movies were popular on release as well as critically respected: he received several Oscar nods in his day as well as a nomination for the Palme d'Or. His work remains influential. Directors as varied as Jim Jarmusch, Wim Wenders, Martin Scorsese, and Jean-Luc Godard have all cited him as an inspiration. The latter was especially effusive in his praise for Ray, writing, "There is cinema. And the cinema is Nicholas Ray." These are the director's finest films, ranked.

10 '55 Days at Peking'

Released: 1963

Image via Allied Artists

"Let China sleep. For when she wakes, the world will tremble." This historical epic unfolds during the Boxer Rebellion in China. Specifically, the story centers on the siege of the foreign legations in Peking (now Beijing) by the Boxer rebels in 1900. Surrounded by chaos and violence, a diverse group of diplomats, soldiers, and civilians from various nations find themselves trapped within the ambassador's compound. As the mayhem escalates, this motley crew of characters must band together to defend themselves against relentless attacks.

Amidst the turmoil, a British diplomat, Sir Arthur Robertson (Charlton Heston), and a Russian countess (Ava Gardner) find themselves drawn to each other. While the plot and characterization are thin at times, the film compensates with fantastic production design, impressive visual effects (particularly of explosions), and a few well-constructed action sequences. Gorgeous cinematography is at a premium here, including memorable shots of Beijing and the Forbidden City.

Rent on Amazon

9 'Party Girl'

Released:1958

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

"Self-destruction among showgirls seems to be a kind of occupational hazard." Party Girl is a noir set in 1930s Chicago. It follows Thomas Farrell (Robert Taylor), a mob lawyer with his own honor code, and Vicki Gaye (Cyd Charisse), a chorus girl who is paid to attend parties hosted by gangsters. They cross paths at one of these shindigs and eventually begin a romance. Things get complicated, however, when Vicki's roommate is found dead and Thomas has a change of heart about defending a cold-blooded killer.

As Vicki becomes a key witness in the government's case against crime boss Rico (Lee J. Cobb), she finds herself torn between loyalty to the man who once showered her with affection and the opportunity to start a new life with Thomas. While not especially original in its noir storytelling, Party Girl is nevertheless a good example of Ray's talent for striking imagery and meticulously crafted mise-en-scene. It should appeal to fans of the genre.

Party Girl Release Date October 28, 1958 Director Nicholas Ray Cast Robert Taylor , Cyd Charisse , Lee J. Cobb Runtime 99

Rent on Amazon

8 'King of Kings'

Released: 1961

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

King of Kings is Ray's take on the life of Jesus, with Jeffrey Hunter in the lead role. Set in Roman-occupied Judea, the film portrays the events leading up to Jesus's crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus. The narrative follows the iconic figure from his humble birth in Bethlehem to his ministry, teachings, miracles, and ultimately, his betrayal, trial, and death at the hands of the Roman authorities.

Alongside Jesus, the film also explores the lives of Mary Magdalene (Siobhán McKenna), and Judas Iscariot (Rip Torn), adding depth and complexity to the famous story. There are some moments of phenomenal acting, like the scene where Peter (Royal Dano) doubts Jesus's divinity to his face. All these elements add up to a true cinematic epic, with sweeping cinematography, a stirring score, and profound themes of faith and redemption. The long runtime makes itself felt at points, but there's no denying the film's boldness or ambition. It influenced many epics and religious movies that were to follow.

Close

Rent on Amazon

7 'On Dangerous Ground'

Released: 1951

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

"To get anything out of this life you've got to put something in it - from the heart." Inner-city detective Jim Wilson (Robert Ryan) is a bitter cop notorious for beating information out of suspects. His superiors send him upstate to the snowy countryside to cool off, where he becomes involved in an investigation into a brutal murder. In the process, he meets Mary Malden (Ida Lupino), a blind woman whose brother is the prime suspect.

Critics were lukewarm toward On Dangerous Ground at first, but its reputation has improved a lot over the intervening decades, with many now considering it one of the most underrated noir films of its era. Ryan performs Wilson's spiritual awakening with grace, complemented by immersive black-and-white cinematography (especially of dark trees, grey skies, and white snow). The finishing touches come courtesy of the score by Alfred Hitchcock collaborator Bernard Hermann. He knows just how to set the mood for these kinds of movies.

Rent on Amazon

6 'The Lusty Men'

Released: 1952

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

"Hope's a funny thing. You can have it even when there ain't no reason for it." Robert Mitchum leads this Western drama as Jeff McCloud, a former rodeo star who returns to his hometown in Texas seeking a fresh start after a devastating injury. There, he forms a bond with Wes Merritt (Arthur Kennedy), a young and ambitious rodeo rider eager to make a name for himself. Together, they embark on a journey through the tough rodeo circuit, navigating the highs of victory and the lows of defeat.

However, their arrangement grows complicated when Jeff begins developing feelings for Wes's wife, the fierce and independent Louise (Susan Hayward). The result is one of Ray's most reflective and melancholy movies, shot through with sadness and longing. Everything is harsh and gritty, from the landscapes to the buildings to the dusty violence of the rodeo ring. Ray's realistic direction here and Mitchum's complex, emotional performance are now held in high regard.

The Lusty Men Release Date October 4, 1952 Director Nicholas Ray Cast Susan Hayward , Robert Mitchum , Arthur Kennedy Runtime 113

Rent on Amazon

5 'Bigger Than Life'

Released: 1956

Image via 20th Century Studios

Bigger Than Life is Ray's exploration of one man's descent into madness amidst the pressures of suburban life in post-war America. James Mason plays Ed Avery, a mild-mannered schoolteacher and loving father who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Desperate to provide for his family's future, Ed agrees to undergo an experimental treatment with a new wonder drug. Initially, the medication seems to work miracles, restoring Ed's health and vitality. However, as he becomes increasingly dependent on the drug, Ed's behavior grows erratic and unpredictable, leading to a spiral of addiction and delusion.

Caught between the pressures of societal expectations and his own inner demons, Ed's once-idyllic life begins to unravel, threatening to destroy everything he holds dear. Through this one family, Ray makes broader observations about life in 1950s America. Notably, Ray shoots this domestic drama with widescreen cinematography more typical of sprawling landscapes, instead applying them to the interiors of the Avery home.

Bigger than Life Release Date August 2, 1956 Director Nicholas Ray Cast James Mason , Barbara Bush , Walter Matthau Runtime 95

Buy on Criterion

4 'They Live by Night'

Released: 1948

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

They Live By Night was Ray's directorial debut and he hit the ground running, serving up a poetic and existential noir film that pioneered several of the genre's tropes. The story follows Bowie Bowers (Farley Granger) a young and naive escaped convict who falls in love with Keechie Mobley (Cathy O'Donnell), the niece of his criminal accomplice. As Bowie and Keechie embark on a desperate journey to evade the law and start a new life together, they find themselves drawn deeper into a world of violence and betrayal.

Despite their best efforts to leave their criminal past behind, they are pursued by the relentless forces of law enforcement and the criminal underworld. The movie was a box office flop but received positive reviews, especially for the authentic performances and Ray's confident camera techniques. In particular, the movie is generally to be one of the main progenitors of the 'couple on the run' archetype, which would be taken to new heights in later decades with films like Bonnie & Clyde and Badlands.

Close

Watch on Criterion

3 'Johnny Guitar'

Released: 1954

Image via Republic Pictures

"A man can lie, steal... and even kill. But as long as he hangs on to his pride, he's still a man." This Western centers on Vienna (Joan Crawford), a strong-willed saloon owner who finds herself at odds with the local townsfolk and a ruthless cattle baron, Emma Small (Mercedes McCambridge). Tensions escalate when Vienna's ex, the enigmatic gunslinger Johnny Guitar (Sterling Hayden), rides into town, stirring up long-buried emotions and igniting a deadly conflict.

As the power struggle between Vienna and Emma reaches a boiling point, Johnny is caught in the middle, torn between his loyalty to Vienna and his desire for peace.Johnny Guitar makes for a thought-provoking take on the genre, with its subversive themes of gender roles and power dynamics. As a result, Martin Scorsese is a big admirer of the film, describing it as "an intense, unconventional, stylized picture, full of ambiguities and subtexts that rendered it extremely modern."

Rent on Amazon

2 'In a Lonely Place'

Released: 1950

Image via Columbia Pictures

"I was born when she kissed me. I died when she left me. I lived a few weeks while she loved me." Humphrey Bogart stars in this noir film as Dixon Steele, a troubled screenwriter with a penchant for violence and self-destructiveness. When a hat-check girl is found murdered, Dixon becomes the prime suspect due to his temper and erratic behavior. Despite his innocence, Dixon's troubled past cast a shadow of doubt over his innocence.

His only alibi comes from his neighbor, Laurel Gray (Gloria Grahame), an aspiring actress who becomes entangled in Dixon's turbulent life. As their relationship deepens, Laurel struggles to reconcile her growing affection for Dixon with her fear of the darkness that lurks within him. Although not especially successful on release, In a Lonely Place is now frequently ranked among the greatest noir movies of all time. It's also one of Bogart's strongest performances if not one of his most famous. He imbues even throwaway lines with intense emotion.

In a Lonely Place Release Date May 17, 1950 Director Nicholas Ray Cast Humphrey Bogart , Gloria Grahame , Frank Lovejoy , Martha Stewart Runtime 94

Rent on Amazon

1 'Rebel Without a Cause'

Released: 1955

Image via Warner Bros.

"I've got the bullets!" James Dean delivers a career-defining performance here as Jim Stark, a disillusioned teenager who struggles to find his place in the world. After a series of confrontations at his new high school, Jim befriends fellow misfits Judy (Natalie Wood) and Plato (Sal Mineo), bonding over their shared sense of alienation and longing for acceptance. Ray's study of their lives ranks among the best portraits of intergenerational strife ever put to celluloid.

Rebel Without a Cause is a bleak movie, all the more so since all three of its stars died young. But it's also a powerful one, and Ray's definitive statement on what it means to chart your own course outside the expectations of society and family. In particular, Dean's role has been seared into the annals of movie history; electric, elegiac, emblematic of its era while also transcending it. His look, fashion, and laidback cool exerted an outsize influence on the culture, including shaping the aesthetics of rock 'n roll and inspiring countless actors to come, from Johnny Depp to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Rebel Without a Cause Release Date October 29, 1955 Director Nicholas Ray Cast James Dean , Natalie Wood , Sal Mineo , Jim Backus , Ann Doran , Corey Allen Runtime 111

Watch on Tubi

NEXT: The 10 Best Jason Statham Action Movies, Ranked