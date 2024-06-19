The Big Picture A24's Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake hit a snag with creator Bryan Fuller's exit, but plans are still in motion to move forward.

There was a sense of unsettling excitement in the air on All Hallow’s Eve 2022 when A24 announced its plans to move forward with a Friday the 13th prequel series titled Crystal Lake. With Pushing Daisies and Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller backing the production, the reveal was just what fans of the franchise needed as they headed into their Halloween festivities. But now, that excitement has turned into feelings of loss, disappointment, and frustration as Crystal Lake ran out of gas with Fuller exiting the project back in May. Since then, the rumor mill has been churning with speculation about what lies ahead for the story that was set to begin prior to the events of Sean S. Cunningham’s classic 1980 horror flick.

Although the studio that previously brought audiences such horrific classics as Ari Aster’s Midsommar and Hereditary, Danny and Michael Philippou’s Talk to Me, and Ti West’s X trilogy lost Fuller, it’s said by sources close to A24 that there are still plans to move forward with Camp Crystal Lake. So, who’s in the running to pick up the machete where the original showrunner left off? According to The Wrap, who first shared the insider scoop from folks close to both Fuller and A24’s side of the story, Chucky and Candy executive producer Nick Antosca is interested in taking a stab at the floundering project.

The unnamed source says that A24 still desperately wants to move forward with Crystal Lake, seeing plenty of opportunity for the origin story of Jason Vorhees. Antosca previously worked with Fuller on Hannibal and has ties to the Friday the 13th universe as he penned a feature-length script nearly a decade ago. With this in mind, should Antosca be tapped by the studio to move forward with Crystal Lake, he would likely toss everything Fuller and his team previously drafted up and go in a completely different direction.

What Else Has Nick Antosca Worked On?

Along with acting as the executive producer for Hulu’s Candy and Syfy and USA Network’s Chucky, Antosca has also served as the showrunner and creator for several other similar productions. Included in his showrunning credits are Channel Zero and A Friend of the Family, with the latter serving as a scripted series of the true-crime story that received a documentary makeover in Skye Borgman’s Abducted in Plain Sight. Antosca’s passion for intense real-life stories can also be seen in Hulu’s limited series, The Act, which he co-created, as well as Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor.

For now, it seems as though Crystal Lake has floundered under the surface, but hopefully, with the rumor mill churning, new life will breathe life back into the highly-anticipated prequel series - maybe even with Antosca’s name attached to the helm. You can stream Friday the 13th now on Max.