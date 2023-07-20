Jasmine White recently shared that America’s baby daddy, Nick Cannon, says his polyamory does not apply to the women he dates and impregnates. She was told that she was not allowed to date other men, despite him dating multiple women at once. Shared during the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, she confided in Safaree Samuels about her past relationship with him. During their talk, she shared, “I was in an eight-year relationship, so I’m kind of getting out of that. Like polyamorous. I wasn’t allowed to have other partners, but he was.” While she did not share out loud who her relationship was with, it was easy to discern that she was talking about Nick Cannon, based on the timing. I

In recent interviews, she has also shared that he was, "emotionally abusive." Jasmine got pregnant with Nick's child only to have a miscarriage in 2020. Two weeks after her miscarriage, Nick's child with Brittany Bell was born. The heartbreak of losing her child combined with the vitriol she experienced on social media was extremely difficult for Jasmine to deal with. She shared in an Instagram post, "I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you'd see me and love me the way that I loved you."

Nick Cannon’s Version of Polyamory is More Like Egomania

Polyamory is defined as, “the practice of engaging in multiple romantic relationships, with the consent of all the people involved.” The definition contains a keyword: consent. Polyamorous relationships are foundationally built on agreed-upon rules and regulations from all the parties involved. Everyone has a say in polyamorous relationships, and that’s the precise thing that makes it attractive to so many people. Nick Cannon’s alleged stipulation of not allowing the women he’s involved with to date others would not be considered polyamory, as it is built upon the idea that he’s in control. He places himself at the center of their universe while he can go out as he pleases with whomever he wants. The fact that he is doing this, as well as purposefully having children with multiple women seems more like egomania.

He’s building a world in which everyone is centered around him. The women date him and the children come from him. He claimed in a past interview with The Breakfast Club that he is choosing to have so many children because of the, “beauty of fatherhood”. This is difficult to believe given that he has forgotten one of his children’s names before. It seems like it would be impossible to be a wonderful father when he has twelve kids living in six different households. His reasoning feels like lip service to make him look better. It seems more likely that he is doing this purely because it makes him feel good, regardless of who it hurts in the process. Unfortunately for Jasmine White, she had to endure this hurt in a terrible way. Nick has claimed that he loved her, calling her his muse, but it's clear from the pain she has shared this may not really be true.