J Pinder's new film, Cotton Candy Bubble Gum, is set to premiere tomorrow at SXSW, and Collider is thrilled to bring you an exclusive poster from the film. The new poster shows star Nick Darnell, who will feature in the lead role in the film opposite Morgan Jay, floating away while hanging on to a cluster of balloons as Jay's character watches on. The poster was designed by talented artist Andrew Adam, who has worked as the poster designer on other projects in the past, such as Honey Boy (Shia LaBeouf) and Lady in the Lake (Natalie Portman). In addition to Darnell and Jay, R. Marcus Taylor, JadaPaige, and Jack Stone have all been tapped for roles in the film, along with Rodney J. Hobbs, Mildred Marie Langford, and JeCobi Swain.

Cotton Candy Bubble Gum is a vibrant coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of Carter (Darnell), a 21-year-old navigating the chaos and complexities of adulthood for the first time. When his new stepfather says he's going to kick him out of the house if he can't cover rent, he secures a promotion at his internship to buy him a bit more time at home. However, this new promotion doesn't go as planned, and he's sent across Los Angeles to complete an unimaginably long list of tasks. The movie takes place in one day, as Carter runs into wisecracking teens, paroled rappers, and a wildly eccentric cast of characters that all test his humor and resilience and shape the man he's going to become. Morgan Jay has been tapped to play Carter's hilarious best friend, Angel.

What All Is Premiering at SXSW?

Image via Formosa House

The biggest movie premiering at SXSW is The Accountant 2, the sequel starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal. Collider also brought you the news last week that The Accountant 2 won't be the end of the story, and that a third film was already in the works. Also premiering at SXSW is Another Simple Favor, the sequel starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively that was directed by Paul Feig. Eiza González and Aaron Paul's new movie, Ash, will also premiere at SXSW, along with Death of a Unicorn, the monster horror film starring Paul Rudd, Will Poulter, and Jenna Ortega.

Cotton Candy Bubble Gum premieres at SXSW tomorrow. Check out the new poster for the film above, and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the project.