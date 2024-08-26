The Big Picture Nick Frost is returning to horror-comedy with Get Away premiering in theaters on Dec 6, 2024, followed by a streaming debut on Shudder in 2025.

British comedic icon Nick Frost is returning to the horror-comedy genre with Get Away, which has now found two new homes with IFC and Shudder. As reported in an exclusive from Variety, Get Away will be distributed in theaaters by IFC on December 6th, 2024, followed quickly by a streaming debut on the horror-centric streaming platform of Shudder some time in 2025. Get Away will also be holding it's world premiere at the 2024 Fantastic Fest this September.

Get Away is described as a comedic slasher following a family on a vacation "getaway". As horror fans probably expect, the family soon learns that they are sharing their island vacation spot with a deadly serial killer, who begins hunting down their prey one by one. Joining Nick Frost in the upcoming horror-comedy are This Way Up star Aisling Bea and Heartstopper star Sebastian Croft.

Nick Frost expressed his excitement for the new project with the following statement:

"I’m thrilled ‘Get Away’ has found a home at IFC Films and Shudder, alongside the constant support and collaboration with Wayward Entertainment and the gang at XYZ. It’s such a good fit and a real relief knowing that ‘Get Away’ is in such safe hands. I can’t wait for you to finally see it in theaters!"

The director of Get Away, that being New Kids Turbo filmmaker Steffan Haars, also expressed his excitement for the new partnership, even sharing some hints for the film's plot:

"I am super hyped that ‘Get Away’ found its perfect partner in IFC Films and Shudder to bring the film to North American audiences. We can’t wait to invite everyone on this killer trip with the Smith family to the unwelcome island of Svälta."

Nick Frost is a Well-Known Figure in the Horror-Comedy Space

Nick Frost is an actor and comedian who requires no introduction, primarily thanks to his frequent collaborations with filmmaker Edgar Wright and co-star Simon Pegg. Their first collaboration, Shaun of the Dead, is a brilliant cult-classic zombie film that effortlessly blends hysterical humor with a gripping human narrative. The second entry, Hot Fuzz, is primarily an action-packed spectacle taking place in a rural English town, but it also has some horror in its DNA in its system with some wild twists and turns. The "Cornetto Trilogy" comes to a close with The World's End, with a group of mates coming together to save their home town from a robot invasion.

Get Away premieres in theaters on December 6th, 2024, with a debut on Shudder set for 2025.