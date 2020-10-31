Nick Frost on ‘Truth Seekers’, ‘Spaced’, ‘Hot Fuzz’, and How He Became Friends with Simon Pegg

With Amazon’s eight-episode paranormal comedy series, Truth Seekers, now streaming around the world, I recently landed an extended interview with co-creator and star Nick Frost. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Truth Seekers is about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, while sharing their adventures online. As the series unfolds, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, and the group is forced to figure out how everything they’re experiencing ties together. While there are a lot of choices on what to watch, I had a great time with the series and found it fast moving and a lot of fun. Truth Seekers stars Frost as Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen.

During my wide-ranging and extremely candid conversation with Nick Frost, he talked about how Truth Seekers happened, their three season plan, why they had to make some dramatic cuts to the scripts, what it was like working with Amazon, and more. In addition, Frost shared some great stories about how he became friends with Simon Pegg, his unusual path to acting, what he did with his Spaced money and why he had to go back to work at a restaurant, what he remembers about working with Edgar Wright and Pegg on Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, why he wasn’t disappointed they never made the Tintin sequel, what it was like working on Joss Whedon’s The Nevers, and so much more.

Trust me, if you’re a fan of Nick Frost (and why wouldn’t’ you be?!), you’re going to really enjoy hearing what he had to say. Check out the interview below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

Nick Frost: