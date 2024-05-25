Perhaps the most underrated of the iconic trio of Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, and Edgar Wright, Frost's movie career in the 21st century has been quietly impressive. With the comedy performer putting in stellar appearances in some of the best movies to grace our screens, Frost has earned legions of unwavering supporters thanks to performances in the likes of the Cornetto Trilogy and Kinky Boots.

Born in Essex in 1972, Frost's on-screen career only dates back to 1998, with his first movie coming in 2004. This means that he has impressively spent years honing his craft before taking the plunge into the world of major movies, with the noughties seeing him appear in some of the best British comedies and the 2010s seeing him move into Hollywood. With that in mind, here is a look at Frost's best movies.

10 'Cuban Fury' (2014)

Directed by James Griffiths

Image via StudioCanal

This is Frost, like no one had seen him before. Cuban Fury is an underdog tale starring Frost as Bruce, once a salsa prodigy who was bullied into a lack of self-confidence that made him give up on his dream of being the next great dancer. Now 35 years old, an out-of-shape Bruce is ready to chase his dream, all in the name of impressing his new boss and the subject of his desire, Julia (Rashida Jones).

Cuban Fury is the movie that proves Frost's dedication to a role, with the actor giving seven months of his life to learn how to salsa, resulting in an immersive lead performance. Beyond Frost, Cuban Fury boasts an acclaimed ensemble cast including the likes of Jones, Chris O'Dowd, and Olivia Colman, with each perfecting their roles. Despite being critiqued for its predictable plot, the movie moves at an endearing pace, with a central story that is impossible not to fall in love with. Thanks to a touching script and a great cast, Cuban Fury is perhaps one of the more underrated additions to Frost's arsenal.

Cuban Fury Release Date February 14, 2014 Director James Griffiths Cast Ben Radcliffe , Ian McShane , Isabella Steinbarth , Brandon Robinson , Louis Kyriacou , Kieran Gaffney Runtime 98

Watch on Hulu

9 'The World's End' (2013)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Image via Focus Features

The worst of the Cornetto Trilogy is still a whole heap of sci-fi fun. The story follows Gary King (Pegg), the former leader of a high school gang, who still revels in the reputation he once held, despite his friends having long moved on. In an attempt to finish a pub crawl he had once failed twenty years prior, Gary reassembles his four friends to head back to their hometown and complete the challenge. However, little do any of them know that the slow invasion of an alien species is about to scupper their plans.

The wildest of the Cornetto Trilogy, The World's End, features a mature performance from Frost, with his character Andy and Pegg's Gary refreshingly spending most of the movie at each other's throats—something fans of the pair do not expect to see. The rest of the gang is made up of British acting royalty, including Martin Freeman as Oliver, Paddy Considine as Steven, and Eddie Marsan as Peter. Throw in a pair of excellent accompanying performances from Rosamund Pike and an eerie Pierce Brosnan, and audiences have perhaps the best ensemble in any of Frost's movies. Not without its flaws, The World's End is thoroughly entertaining and is perhaps unfairly but understandably compared to its two trilogy-fellows.

The World's End Release Date July 18, 2013 Director Edgar Wright Cast Thomas Law , Zachary Bailess , Jasper Levine , James Tarpey , Luke Bromley , Sophie Evans Runtime 109

Rent on Amazon

8 'Fighting With My Family' (2019)

Directed by Stephen Merchant

Two British comedic icons collide when Frost and Stephen Merchant combine for Fighting With My Family. A true tale, the movie follows siblings Saraya (Florence Pugh) and Zak (Jack Lowden), who dream of one day following in their parents' footsteps and becoming professional wrestlers. Not keen to settle for anything less than the best, they keep their eyes firmly on the prize of becoming WWE stars, with the sheer dedication needed for such a triumph hitting them at full force.

Now, later in his career, Frost's days of playing an often hapless but always hilarious best friend may be behind him, but this new role of father figure with a penchant for a funny line or two certainly suits him. A life-affirming movie with the ability to warm the coldest of hearts, Fighting With My Family is actually based on the true story of former WWE wrestler Paige. The idea for the movie came from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a man more than familiar with the world of wrestling, who teamed up with Merchant to make a film that is both dedicated to the sport it honors and hilariously funny. Johnson even appears in the movie as himself, and if that doesn't make audiences want to watch it, nothing will.

Rent on Amazon

7 'The Huntsman: Winter's War' (2016)

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Image via Universal

A prequel to 2012's Snow White and the Huntsman, Winter's War follows the pursuit of forbidden love, à la Romeo and Juliet. Eric (Chris Hemsworth) and Sara (Jessica Chastain) attempt to hide their destined romance from the tyrannical Queen Freya (Emily Blunt) and the even more sinister Queen Ravenna (Charlize Theron), the evil stepmother of Snow White.

Although he plays a small role, Frost still shines whenever given the chance in Winter's War. Providing much-needed comic relief in a movie steeped in its own fantasy drama, Frost is just one of many great performances in this film, highlighted by Blunt's turn as the conniving Queen Freya. It is difficult to critically separate Winter's War from its predecessor, with Frost given better-quality moments in the sequel, which edges it just ahead. Simple yet effective, Winter's War is an enjoyable romp with something for all the family.

Watch on Hulu

6 'Paul' (2011)

Directed by Greg Mottola

Image via Universal Pictures

In their first movie without long-time collaborators, Wright, Pegg, and Frost star as Graeme and Clive in Paul. Two science-fiction nerds whose love for all things extra-terrestrial has so far made them social outcasts, Graeme and Clive's lives are changed when they discover a real alien. After naming him Paul, the unlikely trio heads on a road trip in an attempt to get their new friend home, but the dastardly Secret Service has other ideas.

Despite not having Wright's directorial flair, Paul still shines as a beacon of Pegg and Frost's unique brand of humor, with Frost in particular as funny as ever. However, it is Paul who steals the show as the pot-smoking alien that seems better suited to a frat party than a geek's van, with Seth Rogen working wonders as the voice of the titular extra-terrestrial. Effortlessly funny and surprisingly touching, Paul is an excellent blend of both comedy and sci-fi in an age where movies with such a blend often fail to impress.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Kinky Boots' (2005)

Directed by Julian Jarrold

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

A subsequent flying success as a stage musical, Julian Jarrold's Kinky Boots is actually based on a true story. That story follows the unlikely friendship of shoe factory owner Charlie (Joel Edgerton), who, facing the brink of financial ruin, teams up with drag queen Lola (Chiwetel Ejiofor) to save the day.

Frost is excellent in only his second movie performance ever and his first away from the comfort of Pegg and Wright. With a performance unlike his usual type, Frost proves his range as one of the working-class laborers at the factory, although his usual comedy still permeates through. Wholesome and progressive, Kinky Boots has the power to bring light into the darkest of lives with a love-conquers-all tale perfect for putting a smile on a face.

Kinky Boots Release Date August 30, 2005 Director Julian Jarrold Cast Joel Edgerton , Chiwetel Ejiofor , Sarah-Jane Potts , Nick Frost , Linda Bassett , Jemima Rooper Runtime 106

Watch on Paramount+

4 'The Boat That Rocked' (2009)

Directed by Richard Curtis

Image via Universal

Perhaps Richard Curtis' most underrated movie, The Boat That Rocked, also known as Pirate Radio, takes place in 1960s Britain. From a pirate radio station in the middle of the North Sea, a group of intelligent and progressive disc jockeys defy the wishes of their government and play the music the people want to hear.

From the waves to the airwaves, The Boat That Rocked champions the importance of music for the soul, with this movie just a slice of the great impact the medium has had in the past hundred years. Frost is hilarious as the promiscuous DJ "Doctor" Dave, a character that will surely go down as one of his most unforgettable in many years to come. Also bolstered by an incredible ensemble, from Philip Seymour Hoffman's bold Count to Bill Nighy's indulgent Quentin, the movie is 135 minutes of non-stop fun, with its twisting plot and shouting message an ode to the rock songs it loves.

Pirate Radio Release Date April 1, 2009 Director Richard Curtis Cast Michael Hadley , Charlie Rowe , Lucy Fleming , Philip Seymour Hoffman Tom Sturridge , Ian Mercer Runtime 135

Rent on Amazon

3 'Attack the Block' (2011)

Directed by Joe Cornish

Image via Optimum Releasing

A movie that became the springboard for several careers, Joe Cornish's Attack the Block takes place on a South London council estate where gang crime is rife. However, this is nothing like an average episode of Top Boy, with Attack the Block following the aftermath of an alien invasion on the estate during Bonfire Night.

Frost's most underrated role to date, Attack the Block, features the comic icon Ron, the local drug dealer with whom everyone is familiar. Frost beautifully undercuts the almost mythical expectation of the character's criminal stature with a performance that might just be the movie's funniest. Attack the Block also boasts stellar turns from both Jodie Whittaker as Samantha and John Boyega as Moses, with the latter making his film debut to a critical audience that immediately saw his talent. Endlessly quotable, Attack the Block is 90 minutes of fast-paced fun.

Watch on Hulu

2 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Image via Rogue Pictures

Frost's best performance to date, Hot Fuzz, follows him as Danny Butterman, the bumbling partner of Pegg's hotshot policeman Nick Angel, with the two expected to solve an unlikely conspiracy in a quaint British village. After Nick is forced to leave his high life in London to work in the sleepy Sandford, his reputation soon earns him the disdain of the locals, with both a crime and his esteem needing solving.

Hot Fuzz brings local British comedy to the masses in a movie that transcends its realistically small target audience. A beautiful ode to buddy cop movies, the film is fronted by a duo who are comedic icons in their own right, with Frost's endearing yet rambling performance as Danny one of the best in 21st-century British comedy. Add that to the host of unforgettable ensemble turns, from Bill Bailey's genius twin performance to David Bradley's incoherent Arthur, and the film is a who's who of modern British comedy, with no one disappointing.

Rent on Amazon

1 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Image via Universal Pictures

Frost's first-ever movie is still his best and will likely stay that way until the end of his career. A cross between zombie horror and quirky British comedy, Shaun of the Dead follows best friends Shaun (Pegg) and Ed (Frost) as they become slowly embroiled in the meandering invasion of the undead, all culminating in an unlikely shootout in a typical British pub.

Considered a masterpiece of both the zombie and comedy genres, Shaun of the Dead is the perfect example of the importance of chemistry in movies. Friends since they were young, Pegg and Frost's undeniable charisma is at full throttle when working together, with Pegg's intelligent wordplay matched by Frost's genius character work. Add to this Wright's technically superb use of the camera, turning the often benign vessel for filming into a hilarious character in its own right, and an unforgettable British classic is born.

Shaun of the Dead Release Date April 9, 2004 Director Edgar Wright Cast Simon Pegg , Kate Ashfield , Nick Frost Lucy Davis , Dylan Moran , Nicola Cunningham Runtime 99

Rent on Amazon

NEXT: The 10 Best Simon Pegg Movies, Ranked