The users of IMDb have a lot to say about these shows starring comedian Nick Kroll.

Multi-hyphenate Nick Kroll is one of the biggest players in comedy right now, with two hit shows, Big Mouth, and Human Resources, drawing large audiences for Netflix. He started writing for Chappelle's Show and Human Giant before getting his break as an actor on the ABC series Cavemen. From there, he appeared in most of the big comedy shows of the 2010s, like Parks and Recreation, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Community, and New Girl.

Kroll's talent extends beyond the small screen. He has also appeared in several blockbuster films, including The Secret Life of Pets and Sausage Party. He is known for his expressive voice acting and ability to seamlessly transition between characters and genres. He looks set to continue delivering memorable performances in the years to come.

10 'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' (2017)

IMDb score: 6.2/10

Kroll's roles run the gamut from adult comedy to family entertainment. On the more wholesome end of the spectrum is his performance as the villain in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. Based on the popular children's book series by Dav Pilkey, the movie follows the adventures of two imaginative elementary school kids, George Beard (Kevin Hart) and Harold Hutchins (Thomas Middleditch). The two best friends hypnotize their grumpy principal, Mr. Krupp, played by Ed Helms, into thinking he is the hero of their comic book creation, Captain Underpants.

The film is filled with silly humor and colorful animation that will keep both children and adults entertained. Hart and Middleditch have great chemistry as the mischievous duo, while Kroll brings a madcap energy to the role of the devious Professor Poopypants.

9 'Get Him to the Greek' (2010) - IMDb: 6.3/10

IMDb score: 6.3/10

One of the most iconic comedies of the 2010s, Get Him to the Greek stars Jonah Hill as Aaron Green, a young and eager music executive tasked with escorting the rock star Aldous Snow, played by Russell Brand in one of his early star-making roles, from London to Los Angeles for a comeback concert. Throughout their wild and drug-fueled journey, the two men bond unexpectedly while facing various obstacles, including Aldous's tumultuous personal life and Aaron's professional pressures.

Kroll has a small role as one of Aaron's co-workers who claims to have discovered the next Alicia Keys. The script doesn't give him much to work with, but he succeeds in delivering a witty back-and-forth with his angry boss, played by P. Diddy.

8 'Operation Finale' (2018)

IMDb score: 6.6/10

Kroll shows off his more dramatic side in the historical drama Operation Finale, directed by Chris Weitz. It tells the true story of the Mossad agents who captured Adolf Eichmann, one of the architects of the Holocaust, in Argentina in 1960. Peter Malkin, the agent tasked with capturing Eichmann, is played by Oscar Isaac, while Ben Kingsley delivers a menacing performance as the infamous Nazi.

Kroll plays the intelligence officer in charge of the mission, Rafi Eitan. It's impressive how at home Kroll appears in the film, despite it being far outside his usual fare. He even holds his own alongside Isaac. The movie suggests that Kroll might eventually take a late-career pivot into more serious storytelling.

7 'Kroll Show' (2013-2015)

IMDb score: 6.9/10

Kroll might have gone on to more successful series like Big Mouth, but Kroll Show remains his most creative and unhinged project. It's a sketch comedy series that aired on Comedy Central, featuring various characters and parodies, ranging from reality TV stars to political figures. Kroll played many of the lead roles, including the flamboyant publicist Liz B., the overly macho Bobby Bottleservice, and the aspiring entrepreneur Gil Faizon.

The supporting cast is stellar, too, especially Jenny Slate and John Mulaney. The show also pioneered an innovative format allowing recurring characters and inside jokes to build over time. It's Kroll's most boundary-pushing project and probably his funniest.

6 'Loving' (2016)

IMDb score: 7.0/10

Another historical drama, Loving tells the true story of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple whose marriage was deemed illegal in Virginia in the 1960s. Their court case resulted in the Supreme Court's landmark ruling that laws against interracial marriage were unconstitutional. Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga star play the leads, while Kroll has a supporting role as the couple's attorney Bernie Cohen.

Director Jeff Nichols says he sought Kroll out for the part because he felt he looked so much like Cohen. Kroll was happy to oblige, as he'd been a long-time fan of Nichols and was also familiar with the Lovings' story. "[The movie] seemed like something it would be an honor to be a part of," Kroll has said.

5 'Sing' (2016)

IMDb score: 7.1/10

Kroll again showed off his voice-acting chops in the hit animated movie Sing. It centers on a group of anthropomorphic animals who participate in a singing competition hosted by a koala named Buster Moon, voiced by Matthew McConaughey. The contestants include a shy elephant with a powerful voice, a teenage porcupine struggling to find her place in the world, and a mouse with a talent for con artistry.

Kroll has a small role as the dancing pig Gunter partnered with Rosita (Reese Witherspoon). Kroll doesn't have a background in music, but he does a solid job in the part. He said that being in character made it easier to sing. "It feels a little safer," he has said. "I always apologize before I have to sing."

4 'Human Resources' (2022-)

IMDb score: 7.2/10

Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources focuses on the hormone monsters and their workplace shenanigans. Kroll reprises his roles as the raspy-voiced monster Maury and the decrepit Rick. He also voices Todd, a zombie who works as an electrician at the monsters' HQ.

As one would expect, Kroll is just as hilarious in Human Resources as in the original show. He's joined by an equally terrific voice cast, especially Aidy Bryant, Keke Palmer, Maya Rudolph, and Pamela Adlon. While not as approachable as Big Mouth, Human Resources might be even more enjoyable for the franchise's stans.

3 'Oh, Hello on Broadway' (2017) - IMDb: 7.7/10

IMDb score: 7.7/10

Oh, Hello on Broadway is a comedy stage show filmed for Netflix, starring Kroll and John Mulaney as their eccentric alter egos, Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland. The two characters host a fictionalized version of their play "Too Much Tuna" on Broadway, so it's a show within a show.

Mulaney and Kroll rattle off rapid-fire jokes, outrageous character quirks, and unexpected musical numbers. They're also joined by celebrity guests like Steve Martin and Alan Alda, who play themselves in the fictional world of the play. The result is a unique experience that showcases Kroll's distinct sense of humor.

2 'Big Mouth' (2017-) - IMDb: 7.9/10

IMDb score: 7.9/10

Kroll's biggest cultural sensation to date, Big Mouth, is an adult animated sitcom co-created with Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The show follows a group of middle school students as they navigate the awkward world of puberty. Kroll voices multiple characters, including Nick Birch, one of the main characters, and several of Nick's hormone monsters, who guide him through the ups and downs of adolescence.

Kroll's performances on the show are a standout. (He's especially hilarious as the inept Coach Steve.) On top of being funny, he also brings a lot of heart to his characters. More than any other project, Big Mouth demonstrates his talent for tackling topics such as sexuality and mental health with both irreverence and sensitivity.

1 'The League' (2009-2015)

IMDb score: 8.3/10

The League revolves around a group of friends who are all avid fantasy football players. Hilarious shenanigans ensue as they compete against each other. Kroll is joined in the lead cast by several comedy heavyweights, including Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton, and Paul Scheers. The show was semi-improvised, adding to the chaotic feel.

As the character of ruthless attorney Rodney Ruxin, Kroll delivered some of the show's most memorable moments, earning critical acclaim for his performance. Whether he was scheming to win at fantasy football or trying to outsmart his friends in real life, Kroll's character was a constant highlight.

