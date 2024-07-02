The Big Picture Perfect Match brings together contestants from various Netflix reality shows, recently renewed for a third season.

Host Nick Lachey suggests AD Smith and Cole Barnett from Love is Blind for Perfect Match Season 3.

Despite past relationship issues, both contestants garnered attention online, making them potential candidates for the show.

Perfect Match has become Netflix's answer to the question of what should be done with the host of contestants the network has acquired from the network's many reality TV series once they have completed their season. The series brings together personalities that have already made an impression on shows such as Love is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole, and The Circle.

Season 2 of Perfect Match had a surprise twist when one of the couples that had spent the least amount of time together was voted the winning couple by their fellow contestants. And now, host Nick Lachey is opening up about who he wants to see in the forthcoming season.

Nick Lachey Picks His Top 3 Choices for 'Perfect Match' Season 3

Close

Host Nick Lachey, who also hosts other Netflix series with his wife, Vanessa Lachey, has already turned his eye to the future of the series after Netflix recently renewed Perfect Match for a third season. As host of Love is Blind, Nick has seen several shocking endings to seemingly strong couples who walked down the aisle with confidence, only to end in heartbreak. Speaking with People Magazine, Nick was asked who he would like to see find their perfect match next, and his answer unsurprisingly draws from his experience watching the way contestants on Love is Blind handled their heartbreak.

Nick's first answer was the fan favorite AD Smith from Love is Blind Season 6. Viewers saw AD fight to convince her partner Clay Gravesande that his father's history of cheating was not a guarantee that he would be unable to be faithful in the long term. Fans were shocked to see Clay shower AD with positive affirmations during the show's final wedding episode, only to walk down the aisle and call it quits. While Nick claims he wants the best for both contestants, he told People that AD in particular would be a "great candidate" to find love on Perfect Match. But the host also seemed open to Clay throwing his hat in the ring as well.

Another contestant that came to mind was Season 3 contestant, Cole Barnett. Cole was engaged to his Love is Blind partner, Zanab Jaffrey, but was also left standing alone at the altar. While fans may disagree with this choice, since Cole was initially perceived to be body-shaming his fiancé, which led to her claim that he had been verbally abusive when she was standing with him at the altar. However, since the season aired, fans have rallied around the reality star, suggesting he had received far too much negative backlash for something that amounted to immaturity rather than malice.

Netflix has many choices when it comes to casting, often even pulling from the international spin-offs of their popular shows, and Nick emphasized that his choices are purely speculation at this point. But the host's hopefuls all garnered attention online during their seasons on Love is Blind, so it seems safe to bet that Nick's recommendations would go a long way with the producers on the show as they look to begin casting for Season 3.

Both seasons of Perfect Match are available to stream on Netflix.

Perfect Match Release Date February 14, 2023 Cast Nick Lachey Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Story By Chris Coelen Writers Chris Coelen Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Chris Coelen Showrunner Chris Coelen Expand

Watch on Netflix